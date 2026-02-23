Embassy Advises Caution As Violence Escalates in Mexico

The Embassy of India in Mexico has issued a security advisory urging Indian nationals to remain indoors amid ongoing violence following the death of a prominent drug cartel leader. The tension surged after Mexican soldiers killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho, head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Areas particularly affected include Jalisco State, with significant unrest in Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara. Similar precautions are being advised in Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero, and Nuevo Leon states. The embassy has stressed the importance of staying informed through local media and following directions from local authorities.

In light of these developments, the Indian embassy recommends avoiding areas near law enforcement activity, minimizing movements, and maintaining communication with family and friends. The advisory underscores the severity of the situation, following the Mexican military's operation that resulted in Oseguera's death in the western region of Jalisco.

(With inputs from agencies.)