Maha govt directs GRP to fine commuters travelling sans masks

In order to avoid resurgence of COVID-19 cases, it is imperative that all related protocols are followed by commuters, the letter said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-10-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 14:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to check the spread of COVID-19, the Maharashtra government has directed the Government Railway Police (GRP) to impose fine on commuters found without masks in local trains and on stations here, an official said on Thursday. In a letter to GRP Commissioner Ravindra Sengaonkar, state disaster management department director Abhay Yawalkar has said the fine will be in line with the circular issued by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) on September 9, or any further circular issued by the civic body.

The MCGM currently imposes a fine of Rs 200 on people found without masks in public places. "The state bequeaths powers to the Government Railway Police to impose fines on commuters found to be travelling without masks in the local trains or inside the station premises," Yawalkar said in the letter.

In order to avoid resurgence of COVID-19 cases, it is imperative that all related protocols are followed by commuters, the letter said. Sengaonkar said they received the letter on Wednesday evening and "we will go ahead with the implementation of the directive in coordination with the MCGM".

Since June 15, the state and the railway authorities have resumed limited number of special suburban trains for people employed in emergency services. Currently, the railway authorities are operating 1,410 special services on the Mumbai suburban network, including 10 ladies special trains.

The state government has also proposed to the railways to allow the general public to travel by local trains during non-peak hours.

