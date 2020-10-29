Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vedanta launches initiative to rope in startups for exploring growth opportunities

Vedanta on Thursday announced the launch of an initiative wherein the company will partner with digital tech startups in order to tap into massive innovation and growth opportunities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:22 IST
Vedanta launches initiative to rope in startups for exploring growth opportunities

Vedanta on Thursday announced the launch of an initiative wherein the company will partner with digital tech startups in order to tap into massive innovation and growth opportunities. The initiative 'Vedanta Spark' will tie up with early-stage, growth-stage and venture-stage digital tech startups, the company said in a statement.

Through Vedanta Spark, the company seeks young and innovative startups and specialists to come forward and join hands with Vedanta, thus unlocking value and growth potential at an accelerated pace, it said. The initiative is looking at startups from across the globe as part of the programme, working in areas such as asset optimisation and predictive maintenance, exploration, mining and blasting.

"The initiative will offer various advantages for the startups - partnerships and collaborations, leverage massive capacity and resources of Vedanta group, tech and business expertise and most importantly strategic investments opportunities for the startups that offer significant value to Vedanta Ltd," Vedanta Chief Digital Officer Anand Laxshmivarahan R said..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar extends gains, commodity currencies slump, euro falls ahead of ECB meeting

The dollar extended its gains on Thursday and commodity currencies took a hit from lower oil prices, with markets worried about Europes second wave of coronavirus infections, while the euro fell before the European Central Bank meeting. Rap...

Three Coega projects underway valued at R380 million

The Coega Development Corporation CDC -- the developer and operator of the Coega Special Economic Zone SEZ -- has three projects underway, collectively valued at about R380 million, which have created jobs for the local community.The projec...

BPCL Q2 profit jumps 58% on refining margins, inventory gains

Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL on Thursday reported 58 per cent jump in September quarter net profit on the back of inventory gains and a rise in refining margin. Consolidated net profit at Rs 2,589.52 crore in July-Sept...

Delhi govt conducted aggressive contact tracing & testing, leading to rise in cases: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the AAP government has changed its strategy by conducting aggressive tracing and testing in the city, attributing it as one of the reasons for a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the pas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020