Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian bond yields fall as ECB hints at December stimulus

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:46 IST
Italian bond yields fall as ECB hints at December stimulus

Italian bonds recovered on Thursday as markets stabilized after lockdowns in France and Germany hit risk assets a day earlier and as the ECB hinted at providing additional stimulus in December. The European Central Bank left policy unchanged at a meeting on Thursday as expected, but provided the clearest hint yet of fresh easing at its next meeting in December.

The ECB warned that the pandemic posed risks to economic growth and it would reassess whether more support is needed at its Dec. 10 meeting, when new projections become available. "The ECB's press statement points to the December meeting, which will have a new round of macroeconomic projections and will enable the ECB to 'recalibrate its instruments, as appropriate, to respond to the unfolding situation...'," said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING.

"The door for December action is wide open." After a hefty sell-off on Wednesday, when new lockdown announcements in France and Germany hit risk assets, Italian bonds recovered following a 6.5 billion euro ($7.68 billion) bond auction and yields extended their fall following the ECB's decision.

They were last down 4 basis points on the day to 0.72% . The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields - effectively the risk premium on Italian debt - tightened to 135 basis points after hitting its widest in a month in earlier trade at around 140 basis points.

Germany's 10-year yield was down 1 basis point on the day at -0.64%, still near its lowest since March at -0.646%, which it reached on Wednesday. Greek bonds, rated junk and only eligible for ECB emergency bond buying, also recovered, with the 10-year yield down 1 basis points to 1.03% after rising to its highest in nearly a month at 1.084% in early trade..

At the ECB's press conference at 1330 GMT, investors will closely watch President Christine Lagarde's comments for further clues that the bank is likely to expand its pandemic emergency bond-buying programme, which most investors expect in December. The lockdowns announced in recent days and their impact on riskier assets mean expectations for some kind of pre-commitment from the ECB have risen in recent days, according to Piet Christiansen, chief analyst at Danske Bank.

The risk is markets will be disappointed, Christiansen said, since the ECB is likely to continue watching incoming data and its Governing Council is divided between hawkish and dovish policymakers. ($1 = 0.8461 euros)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail plea of man in murder case

A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of a man arrested in a case related to the murder of a local resident during the northeast Delhi riots in February. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat dismissed the bail plea of Jafar in the ca...

Pope condemns 'savage' French church attack

Pope Francis on Thursday condemned the savage attack that killed three people at a French Church, the Vatican said.A message sent in the popes name to the bishop of Nice said the pontiff was united in prayer with the families and shared the...

Centre's move to withhold Punjab's RDF unfortunate: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday described the Centres move of putting the states rural development fund on hold as unfortunate and said it will hit development work in villages. In a statement here, he urged the Centre to ...

Turkey condemns deadly Nice attack, says against terrorism

Turkey said that it strongly condemned Thursdays deadly knife attack in the French city of Nice.A knife-wielding attacker shouting Allahu Akbar God is Greatest beheaded a woman and killed two other people at a church in Nice, while a gunman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020