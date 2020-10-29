Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fare limits to remain in place for another three months: Puri

The upper and lower limits on domestic airfares will remain in place for another three months post November 24, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday. Later, it was extended till November 24. Puri said if the scheduled domestic flights reach pre-COVID levels by the end of the year, he will have no hesitation in removing the fare limits at that time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:49 IST
Fare limits to remain in place for another three months: Puri

The upper and lower limits on domestic airfares will remain in place for another three months post November 24, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday. The ministry had on May 21 placed these limits through seven bands, classified on the basis of flight duration, till August 24. Later, it was extended till November 24.

Puri said if the scheduled domestic flights reach pre-COVID levels by the end of the year, he will have no hesitation in removing the fare limits at that time. "We are extending the price bands for another three months," he said at a press conference.

"Even though we are extending it by three months, if by the time we reach the end of the year, and if we find that there is a very appreciable movement in the situation and we are reaching pre-COVID levels, I would absolutely have no hesitation if my colleagues (aviation ministry officials) want us to not utilise the price band for the full three months period," Puri added. Domestic passenger services resumed on May 25 after nearly two months of suspension to combat the coronavirus outbreak.  The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had on May 21 announced seven bands of ticket pricing with lower and upper fare limits based on flight duration.

The first such band consists of flights that are of less than 40 minutes duration. The lower and the upper fare limits for the first band is Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000, respectively.

The subsequent bands are for flights with durations of 40-60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes, 120-150 minutes, 150-180 minutes and 180-210 minutes. The lower and upper limits for these bands are: Rs 2,500-Rs 7,500; Rs 3,000-Rs 9,000; Rs 3,500-Rs 10,000; Rs 4,500-Rs 13,000; Rs 5,500-Rs 15,700 and Rs 6,500-Rs 18,600, respectively, the DGCA said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail plea of man in murder case

A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of a man arrested in a case related to the murder of a local resident during the northeast Delhi riots in February. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat dismissed the bail plea of Jafar in the ca...

Pope condemns 'savage' French church attack

Pope Francis on Thursday condemned the savage attack that killed three people at a French Church, the Vatican said.A message sent in the popes name to the bishop of Nice said the pontiff was united in prayer with the families and shared the...

Centre's move to withhold Punjab's RDF unfortunate: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday described the Centres move of putting the states rural development fund on hold as unfortunate and said it will hit development work in villages. In a statement here, he urged the Centre to ...

Turkey condemns deadly Nice attack, says against terrorism

Turkey said that it strongly condemned Thursdays deadly knife attack in the French city of Nice.A knife-wielding attacker shouting Allahu Akbar God is Greatest beheaded a woman and killed two other people at a church in Nice, while a gunman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020