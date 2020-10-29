Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance's profit after tax jumps 41 pc in Sept quarter

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance on Thursday reported a 41 per cent rise in profit after tax to Rs 432 crore for the September 2020 quarter, on improvement in net income margin and lower operational expenses.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-10-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 20:22 IST
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance's profit after tax jumps 41 pc in Sept quarter

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance on Thursday reported a 41 per cent rise in profit after tax to Rs 432 crore for the September 2020 quarter, on improvement in net income margin and lower operational expenses. The diversified financial services company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 307 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

"In the quarter, NIMs (net interest margins) improved compared to the same period last year. Operational expenses have been brought under control. The loan losses are also lower but we have additionally created Rs 250 crore of provisions," the company's Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer Arulselvan D said. NIM grew 23 per cent to Rs 1,255 crore in July-September 2020, compared with Rs 1,020 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Around 75 per cent of the company's borrowers had opted for the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) moratorium. Pursuant to the moratorium getting over in August 2020, the company had over 95 per cent of the moratorium customers starting to repay their instalments till date. However, considering the externalities in the market, on a prudent basis, it has created a additional provision of Rs 250 crore towards macro provisions during the quarter.

The company's asset quality as on September 30, 2020, represented by stage-3 assets, stood at 2.75 per cent with a provision coverage of 42.65 per cent.  Apart from the provision coverage represented above against stage-3 assets, additional provisions of Rs 549 crore have been created towards stage-1 and stage-2 assets to cover any contingencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic fall-out, it said. Currently, the total provisions carried against the overall book stood at 2.64 per cent as against the normal overall provision levels of 1.75 per cent carried prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, representing an increase of nearly 50 per cent.

Its aggregate disbursements declined 13 per cent in the quarter to Rs 6,457 crore as against Rs 7,381 in the second quarter of 2019-20. The vehicle finance (VF) business clocked a volume of Rs 4,781 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21, against Rs 5,796 a year ago, registering a decline of 18 per cent. The loan against property (LAP) business dropped marginally to Rs 1,052 crore in the quarter, against Rs 1,064 crore a year ago.

Assets under management as of September 30, 2020, grew 16 per cent to Rs 74,471 crore, compared to Rs 64,409 crore at the end of September 2019. The company continues to hold strong liquidity position with Rs 6,802 crore as cash balance as of the end of September 2020, with a total liquidity position of Rs 9,797 crore (including undrawn sanctioned lines).

The company's shares on Thursday closed 2.82 per cent higher at Rs 250.10 apiece on the BSE..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court grants bail to BJP leader Hans Raj Hans in defamation complaint by Manish Sisodia

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to&#160;BJP leader&#160;Hans Raj Hans in a criminal defamation complaint filed by&#160;Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja granted the relief af...

Trump rule requires health plans to disclose costs up front

Trying to pull back the veil on health care costs to encourage competition, the Trump administration on Thursday finalised a requirement for insurers to tell consumers up front the actual prices for common tests and procedures. The late-inn...

ANALYSIS-What do waning COVID-19 antibodies tell us about immunity and vaccines?

Growing evidence that COVID-19 antibody levels can wane swiftly after someone is infected is not necessarily bad news for immunity, experts said on Thursday, and does not mean protection offered by coronavirus vaccines will be weak or short...

Pelosi scolds White House over no response in virus talks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a scolding assessment of COVID-19 relief talks on Thursday, blaming Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for failing to produce answers to her demands for Democratic priorities as part of an almost USD 2 trill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020