Celebrate Halloween With Exclusive Screening Of Horror Films At PVR Cinemas

~ Watch handpicked horror movies from 30th October- 5th November 2020 across six cities ~ NEW DELHI, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PVR Cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company is bringing back Halloween Film Festival this year to showcase best-loved horror films for its patrons across select PVR theatres. The movies will be screened across 13 cinemas in six cities namely, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Vadodara and Puducherry. The weeklong festival starting 30th October is organized to meet the excitement and enthusiasm amongst the movie buffs for the popular concept of Halloween. As part of its reopening strategy, PVR is welcoming back movie lovers with offers on ticket & food as well as screening of curated film festivals. The Halloween film festival provides a spooktacular time with handpicked horror movies namely, Conjuring 2, IT, IT 2, Annabelle: Creation and Lights Out.

Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas said, "PVR has always endeavored to offer unique experiences to the movie patrons. This festival is aimed at taking an innovative step towards celebration of Halloween by screening horror favorites, and welcoming back our patrons to the theatres. The demand for horror films has grown tremendously in last few years, so we decided to bring the best of bests for our audience this Halloween as well. We are keeping customer's safety at our top priority and are fully prepared for the same. The response witnessed last year for the Halloween Festival was certainly very reassuring and we look forward to the same love by our audience across the country this year as well." Date: 30th October- 5th November'20 Duration: 1 week Number of cinemas: 12 Cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Vadodara, Puducherry MOVIE SCHEDULE DELHI-NCR DATE: 30th October- 5th November'20 PARTICIPATING CINEMAS AS FOLLOW IT Conjuring 2 IT 2 Annabelle Creation Lights Out PVR Vasant Kunj, Delhi 3:50 PM 7:05 PM - 1:30 PM PVR Director's Cut, Delhi - 12:30 PM 6:35 PM 3:45 PM - PVR Select CityWalk, Delhi 12:20 PM 3:35 PM 7:05 PM 6:50 PM PVR ECX Chanakya, Delhi - - 3:50 PM 7:40 PM - PVR MGF, Gurgaon - 1:00 PM 7:05 PM 4:15 PM - PVR Ambience, Gurgaon 12:00 PM 3:15 PM - - 6:30 PM PVR Logix, Noida 3:20 PM 6:35 PM - - 1:00 PM BENGALURU DATE: 30th October- 5th November'20 PARTICIPATING CINEMAS AS FOLLOW IT Conjuring 2 IT 2 Annabelle Creation Lights Out PVR Vega, Bengaluru - 6:35 PM 3:00 PM - 1:40 PM PVR Orion, Bengaluru 11:00 AM - - 7:10 PM - CHANDIGARH DATE: 30th October- 5th November'20 PARTICIPATING CINEMAS AS FOLLOW IT Conjuring 2 IT 2 Annabelle Creation Lights Out PVR Elante, Chandigarh 3:20 PM 6:35 PM - - 1:00 PM VADODARA DATE: 30th October- 5th Nov PARTICIPATING CINEMAS AS FOLLOW IT Conjuring 2 IT 2 Annabelle Creation Lights Out PVR The Eva Mall, Vadodara 8:05 PM 4:50 PM - - 2:30 PM AHMEDABAD DATE: 30th October- 5th Nov PARTICIPATING CINEMAS AS FOLLOW IT Conjuring 2 IT 2 Annabelle Creation Lights Out PVR Acropolis, Ahmedabad 5:15 PM 2:00 PM - - 8:30 PM PUDUCHERRY DATE: 30th October- 5th Nov PARTICIPATING CINEMAS AS FOLLOW IT Conjuring 2 IT 2 Annabelle Creation Lights Out PVR: The Cinema, Providence Mall - 4:00PM 12:30PM - - About PVR Limited: PVR is the largest and the most premium film exhibition company in India. Since its inception in 1997, the brand has redefined the way entertainment is perceived in the country. PVR currently operates a cinema circuit comprising of 845 screens at 176 properties in 71 cities (India and Sri Lanka), serving over 100 million patrons annually. PVR offers an array of formats in the premium screen category, which stands at 4 screens of Director's Cut, 37 screens of Gold Class, 04 screens of Sapphire, 09 screens of IMAX, 18 screens of 4DX, 08 screens of P[XL], 13 screens of Playhouse and 01 screen of PVR Onyx across the country. For further information, please visit: http://www.pvrcinemas.com/corporate/about-us.aspx Share your feedback at feedback@pvrcinemas.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1324020/PVR_Halloween_Film.jpg PWR PWR