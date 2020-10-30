Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit rises 17 pc to Rs 70 crore

Expenses remained higher at Rs 356.91 crore as against Rs 334.97 crore. The Delhi-based company said the window for buyback of 10 lakh equity shares at Rs 1,000 per scrip is open from October 20 till November 3 through a tender route. The company's shares were trading up 3.31 per cent at Rs 737.40 apiece on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 15:00 IST
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit rises 17 pc to Rs 70 crore

Agro-chemical firm Dhanuka Agritech on Friday reported 17 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 70.08 crore for the second quarter this fiscal on strong sales. Its net profit stood at Rs 59.99 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The net income rose to Rs 450.61 crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 406.83 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses remained higher at Rs 356.91 crore as against Rs 334.97 crore.

The Delhi-based company said the window for buyback of 10 lakh equity shares at Rs 1,000 per scrip is open from October 20 till November 3 through a tender route. The company's shares were trading up 3.31 per cent at Rs 737.40 apiece on the BSE.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Britain again touts 'tiered' approach to COVID as neighbours lock down

Britains tiered approach to reining in the coronavirus appears to be working, the foreign minister said on Friday, as EU neighbours France and Germany slapped new controls on movement almost as strict as their original spring lockdowns. Eur...

Germany says EU pragmatism needed on London finance links

A senior German government official said on Friday he was deeply concerned about the lack of progress in trade talks between the European Union and Britain, given the heavy reliance of German companies on funding from Londons financial hub....

Callers flood Polish abortion helpline after number sprayed during protests

A Polish abortion rights support group said it had seen a sharp rise in calls to its helpline since activists started spraying its number on buildings, statues and signs during more than a week of mass protests.Demonstrators were converging...

Soccer-Former coach Lippi defends China's growing naturalisation policy

Former China coach Marcello Lippi has defended continued moves to naturalise players for the national team as the Asian country seeks to establish itself among the global football elite.Lippi, who served two stints as China coach from Octob...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020