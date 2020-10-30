Left Menu
FACTBOX-UK hospitality jobs shrink as COVID-19 rules tightened

Pub operator Marston's launched consultations on up to 2,150 job losses this month, while J D Wetherspoon accused the British government of panicking with new coronavirus restrictions it said could damage the entire economy. Pubs, restaurants and other leisure businesses were ordered to shut early across England last month and the government introduced a three-tier system that requires pubs and bars in areas of "very high" infections to close.

Pub operator Marston's launched consultations on up to 2,150 job losses this month, while J D Wetherspoon accused the British government of panicking with new coronavirus restrictions it said could damage the entire economy.

Pubs, restaurants, and other leisure businesses were ordered to shut early across England last month and the government introduced a three-tier system that requires pubs and bars in areas of "very high" infections to close. Here is a list of British pubs, food chains, and hotel groups that have announced job cuts over the past few months:

PIZZA EXPRESS: Privately-held restaurant group Pizza Express said on Thursday that it would cut another 1,300 jobs across its 370 UK restaurants as new restrictions, especially in city centers, keep consumers from eating out.

It said in August that it would close 73 restaurants in the UK, affecting 1,100 jobs. MARSTON'S

Pub operator Marston's this month launched consultations on up to 2,150 job losses, saying new UK coronavirus restrictions had forced its hand after months of progress in reopening hundreds of its pubs. WHITBREAD:

Whitbread last month said it had begun formal consultations on UK job cuts equating to 18% of its workforce and expected a large proportion of them to be voluntary. WETHERSPOONS:

J D Wetherspoon announced a further 108 job cuts after saying in August that it would cut up to 130 jobs at its head office and last month added that 400 to 450 airport employees could lose their jobs as it deals with depressed demand. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS:

InterContinental Hotels will reduce staff by 10% at the corporate level, its boss said in August after the Holiday Inn owner's revenue more than halved and profit slumped 82% in the first half of 2020. PRET A MANGER:

British coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger said on Oct. 16 that it would close six more shops and was likely to cut a further 400 jobs after trading deteriorated in recent weeks. COSTA COFFEE:

Costa Coffee, a unit of Coca-Cola Co, said in September that a plan to deal with the hit to its UK stores from the health crisis could result in 1,650 people losing their jobs.

