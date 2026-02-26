Left Menu

Top Attorney's Legal Career Unraveled by Poker Scandal

Thomas Goldstein, a prominent appellate attorney, was convicted for tax and financial crimes related to his poker winnings. Known for his Supreme Court appearances and co-founding SCOTUSblog, Goldstein's downfall shocked the legal community. His trial revealed his deep involvement in high-stakes poker and financial discrepancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 03:45 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 03:45 IST
Top Attorney's Legal Career Unraveled by Poker Scandal
lawyer

In a dramatic turn of events, distinguished Washington lawyer Thomas Goldstein was convicted on Wednesday of multiple tax and financial crimes related to his side career as a poker player. Known for his Supreme Court arguments, Goldstein's conviction marks a significant fall for a once top-ranking appellate attorney.

The jury reached its decision after three days of deliberation in a trial that spanned seven weeks in Greenbelt, Maryland. Goldstein faced accusations from federal prosecutors of concealing millions in poker winnings and providing false information on mortgage documents. Ultimately, he was found guilty of 12 out of 16 charges.

Goldstein testified in his defense, attributing financial missteps to his advisers' oversight. Yet, prosecutors detailed his extravagant lifestyle and deceit about his gambling. His reputable career at the Supreme Court and co-founding of SCOTUSblog accentuated the community's shock at his alleged crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Talks: U.S. and Iran Navigate Nuclear Crossroads

High-Stakes Talks: U.S. and Iran Navigate Nuclear Crossroads

 Global
2
Court Overturns Trump's Third-Country Deportation Policy

Court Overturns Trump's Third-Country Deportation Policy

 Global
3
Galatasaray's Dramatic Victory Over Juventus in Champions League Thriller

Galatasaray's Dramatic Victory Over Juventus in Champions League Thriller

 Global
4
Tensions Flare as Cuban Soldiers Kill Four Aboard Florida Boat

Tensions Flare as Cuban Soldiers Kill Four Aboard Florida Boat

 Cuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026