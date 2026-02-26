Top Attorney's Legal Career Unraveled by Poker Scandal

In a dramatic turn of events, distinguished Washington lawyer Thomas Goldstein was convicted on Wednesday of multiple tax and financial crimes related to his side career as a poker player. Known for his Supreme Court arguments, Goldstein's conviction marks a significant fall for a once top-ranking appellate attorney.

The jury reached its decision after three days of deliberation in a trial that spanned seven weeks in Greenbelt, Maryland. Goldstein faced accusations from federal prosecutors of concealing millions in poker winnings and providing false information on mortgage documents. Ultimately, he was found guilty of 12 out of 16 charges.

Goldstein testified in his defense, attributing financial missteps to his advisers' oversight. Yet, prosecutors detailed his extravagant lifestyle and deceit about his gambling. His reputable career at the Supreme Court and co-founding of SCOTUSblog accentuated the community's shock at his alleged crimes.

