IMF Urges U.S. to Tackle Mounting Fiscal Deficits

The International Monetary Fund advised the United States to address its fiscal deficits as it forecasts steady economic growth by 2026. The IMF's guidance marks its initial recommendations for the Trump administration, highlighting that fiscal deficits could remain significantly high in the forthcoming years, prompting concerns over inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2026 03:48 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 03:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The International Monetary Fund has urged the United States to reduce its fiscal deficits, predicting steady economic growth by 2026. However, the path to managing inflation remains uncertain.

In its inaugural policy advice to the Trump administration, the IMF noted that U.S. deficits are likely to remain in the 7% to 8% of GDP range in the foreseeable future.

This deficit level is more than double the targets set by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The IMF also projected that the consolidated general government debt will soar to 140% of GDP by 2031.

(With inputs from agencies.)

