IMF Urges U.S. to Tackle Mounting Fiscal Deficits
The International Monetary Fund advised the United States to address its fiscal deficits as it forecasts steady economic growth by 2026. The IMF's guidance marks its initial recommendations for the Trump administration, highlighting that fiscal deficits could remain significantly high in the forthcoming years, prompting concerns over inflation.
United States
In its inaugural policy advice to the Trump administration, the IMF noted that U.S. deficits are likely to remain in the 7% to 8% of GDP range in the foreseeable future.
This deficit level is more than double the targets set by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The IMF also projected that the consolidated general government debt will soar to 140% of GDP by 2031.
