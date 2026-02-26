Edmond de Rothschild Responds Amid Epstein Links: Board Acts to Reassure Stakeholders

Swiss private banking institution Edmond de Rothschild has proactively responded to recent revelations of CEO Ariane de Rothschild's past correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, a deceased sex offender. Following the disclosure by the U.S. Department of Justice, the bank has assured stakeholders of its financial solidity.

The board, led by Yves Perrier, is monitoring developments with rigorous oversight, independent of management's ongoing assessments, as stated by the bank. The bank declared its commitment to safeguarding the interests of its clients, employees, and shareholders amid these challenges.

CEO Ariane de Rothschild, linked to a notable European banking family through marriage, has communicated with clients to reaffirm the bank's financial strength. Despite the controversy, the bank reports over 5 billion Swiss francs in net inflows this year, signaling sustained confidence among its clientele.