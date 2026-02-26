Global Markets Surge Amid Nvidia's Strong Earnings and AI Optimism
Global markets surged thanks to a rally in tech stocks, with Nvidia's better-than-expected sales boosting investor sentiment. Despite geopolitical worries, AI optimism and Nvidia's 73% revenue jump fueled stock gains. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all rose, as did global indexes like MSCI and STOXX 600.
Global markets saw a significant upswing as technology stocks, particularly Nvidia, led a robust rally. Nvidia reported a 73% increase in quarterly revenue, beating Wall Street estimates and contributing to broader market gains. The boost comes despite ongoing geopolitical concerns.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.63%, the S&P 500 rose 0.81%, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 1.3%. Similarly, MSCI's world share index and Europe's STOXX 600 saw appreciable growth, driven by advancements in AI and accompanying corporate investments.
Investor focus remains on the future of AI, overshadowing concerns including geopolitical tensions with Iran. Meanwhile, market dynamics influenced bond yields, currency exchange rates, and commodity prices, signifying a complex yet positive outlook for global economies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
