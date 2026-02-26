Iran's Nuclear Ambitions: A Renewed Challenge

In recent developments, the United States has detected attempts by Iran to revive its nuclear program after targeted military strikes on Iranian sites led by the U.S. in June.

Vice President JD Vance reaffirmed the U.S. stance, stating, "The principle is very simple: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."

This statement comes on the eve of critical talks in Geneva between U.S. and Iranian delegations, as diplomatic efforts continue to address the ongoing tensions.

