Iran's Nuclear Ambitions: A Renewed Challenge

The United States has identified efforts by Iran to rebuild its nuclear program following strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Vice President JD Vance emphasized the U.S. position that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons, as delegations from both countries prepare for talks in Geneva.

In recent developments, the United States has detected attempts by Iran to revive its nuclear program after targeted military strikes on Iranian sites led by the U.S. in June.

Vice President JD Vance reaffirmed the U.S. stance, stating, "The principle is very simple: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."

This statement comes on the eve of critical talks in Geneva between U.S. and Iranian delegations, as diplomatic efforts continue to address the ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

