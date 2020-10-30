Left Menu
Development News Edition

18 pc candidates in Gujarat assembly bypolls face criminal cases: ADR report

"All major parties contesting in Gujarat bye-elections have given tickets to 25 per cent to 38 per cent candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves," it said. The Supreme Court had in February asked political parties to give reasons for selecting candidates with a criminal background and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 16:26 IST
18 pc candidates in Gujarat assembly bypolls face criminal cases: ADR report

Out of the 80 candidates in the fray for the November 3 Gujarat Assembly by-election, 18 per cent have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The report, which also gives details of the financial background of candidates, said a total of 20 or 25 per cent of them have declared financial assets worth crores of rupees.

While a total of 81 candidates are contesting the elections, the report is based on an analysis of affidavits furnished by 80 of them. Seven or 9 per cent of the candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, while 14 or 18 per cent have declared criminal cases against themselves, the ADR report said.

Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offences with over five years of imprisonment. According to the report, one (50 per cent) out of two candidates analysed from Bhartiya Tribal Party, three (38 per cent) out of eight candidates analysed from BJP, two (25 per cent) out of eight candidates analysed from Congress and eight (15 per cent) out of 53 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

One (50 per cent) out of two candidates analysed from Bhartiya Tribal Party, two (25 per cent) out of eight candidates analysed from BJP and four (8 per cent) out of 53 Independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, the report said. Two (25 per cent) out of eight constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

"The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 18 per cent candidates with criminal cases," the report said. "All major parties contesting in Gujarat bye-elections have given tickets to 25 per cent to 38 per cent candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves," it said.

The Supreme Court had in February asked political parties to give reasons for selecting candidates with a criminal background and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected. The details of the financial background of the candidates were also given in the report.

"Out of the 80 candidates, 20 (25 per cent) are crorepatis. Eight (100 per cent) out of 8 candidates analysed from BJP, 6 (75 per cent) out of 8 candidates analysed from Congress and 6 (11 per cent) out of 53 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore," the report stated. The average assets per candidate is Rs 1.16 crore, it said.

"Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for eight Congress candidates analysed is Rs 4.38 crore, eight BJP candidates analysed is Rs 2.52 crores, two Bhartiya Tribal Party candidates have average assets of Rs 17.85 lakhs and 53 Independent candidates have average assets of Rs 70.52 lakhs," it added. Bypolls in Abdasa, Limbdi, Morbi, Dhari, Gadhada, Karjan, Dang and Kaprada assembly seats in Gujarat were necessitated after the sitting Congress MLAs resigned.

The counting of votes will take place on November 10..

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria to push back on U.S. rejection of WTO candidate

Nigeria will lobby for its candidate to head the World Trade Organization, the countrys foreign ministry said in reaction to her last-minute rejection by Washington that threw the regulators leadership selection process into confusion.The U...

2,237 fresh COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to over 4.8 lakh, death toll 7,007

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 7,007 in Uttar Pradesh on Friday with 24 more fatalities, while 2,237 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to over 4.8 lakh, a senior official said. In the past 24 hours, 2,237 fresh cases were reported ...

J-Power to close old coal-fired power plants by 2030

Japans Electric Power Development Co Ltd J-Power plans to shut old and low-efficiency coal-fired power plants by 2030, in line with government policy, the companys president said on Friday. Industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said in July th...

INSIGHT-Biden farms for crucial votes in Trump Country

By planting a sign in early October supporting Joe Biden on a country road near her Minnesota dairy farm, Meg Stuedemann initially stood out from her neighbors.The 54-year-old, who runs Derrydale Farm in Belle Plaine with her husband, suppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020