Mother Dairy enters Bhopal for milk sales

The country's leading dairy major Mother Dairy on Friday announced expansion of its milk sales operations to the city of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. "Mother Dairy on Friday announced the launch of its milk sales operations in the city of lakes, Bhopal, after establishing itself in the cities of Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur. The company has entered Bhopal as part of its expansion strategy in Madhya Pradesh," according to a company statement.

Currently, Mother Dairy's milk is available across over 100 cities across the country. As part of the launch, Mother Dairy is introducing four milk variants, namely Full Cream Milk, Double Toned Milk, Super T Milk, and Cow Milk.

The range will be made available across 1,500 outlets spread across the city, which will be further strengthened to 2,500 outlets, it said. The company said Mother Dairy is driven by the ethos of serving the farmers as well as its consumers on a common platform by providing right remuneration to milk producers and offering quality and safe products to the consumers.

Mother Dairy Senior Business Head (Milk) Vinod Chopra said the success witnessed in Madhya Pradesh, supported by the most recent success in Indore, further prompted the company to extend its liquid milk offerings to Bhopal. With its increasing presence in the state, Mother Dairy also plans to ramp up its milk procurement operations in Madhya Pradesh, it added.