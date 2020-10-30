Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mastek Q2 net profit more than doubles to Rs 59.1 cr

"We added 37 new customers on the backdrop of increasing demand for digital transformation and cloud migration services...This is our best performance on profit, margins and cash flow over the last few years, setting base for the future," Mastek Group CFO Abhishek Singh said. The total client count as of September 30, 2020, was 542 (Last Twelve Months) and the 12-month order backlog was Rs 940.5 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 17:14 IST
Mastek Q2 net profit more than doubles to Rs 59.1 cr

IT firm Mastek saw its consolidated net profit more than double to Rs 59.1 crore for the quarter ended September. This is against the net profit of Rs 24.6 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 68.2 per cent to Rs 409.7 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 243.6 crore in the July-September 2019 quarter, it added. "Despite a volatile global environment and unprecedented times, I am very pleased with our broad based performance along with the revenue growth of 68.2 per cent year-on-year and operating EBITDA margin of 21.1 per cent for the quarter," Mastek Group CEO John Owen said.

He added that the company has maintained its overall group growth momentum, and that the performance was balanced with strong order backlog and cash flows. "We added 37 new customers on the backdrop of increasing demand for digital transformation and cloud migration services...This is our best performance on profit, margins and cash flow over the last few years, setting base for the future," Mastek Group CFO Abhishek Singh said.

The total client count as of September 30, 2020, was 542 (Last Twelve Months) and the 12-month order backlog was Rs 940.5 crore. The company had a total of 3,354 employees, of which 2,283 employees were based offshore in India while the rest were at various onsite locations.

Mastek (UK) Ltd - which held 2,018,192 stocks in Majesco (USA) - had tendered its entire stake with the acquirer of Majesco (USA) for cash. It received the consideration aggregating to USD 32.3 million on October 19, 2020, the statement said. The board of directors have proposed an interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per share, it added.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks take fresh dip as COVID infection rate weighs

World stocks fell further and oil headed for a double-digit weekly slide on Friday as jitters over a rising global COVID-19 infection rate and next weeks U.S. presidential election more than offset strong euro zone quarterly growth data. A ...

England's Luke Wright signs contract extension with Sussex

Englands County Cricket Club Sussex announced that Luke Wright has signed a contract extension that will see him stay with the club until the end of 2023. The Sussex Sharks skipper, who has already spent 16 years with the club, will remain ...

Kerala, Goa and Chandigarh best governed states and union

Kerala was adjudged the best governed state in the country while Uttar Pradesh ended at the bottom in the large states category, according to the Public Affairs Index-2020 released by the Public Affairs Centre here on Friday. In its annual ...

Apple shares fall as iPhone sales dip weighs on record quarterly results

Apple Incs shares fell nearly 5 in premarket trading after the worlds most valuable public company reported a steep fall in iPhone sales in China, hurt by the delay of its new model due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Customers put off buying new ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020