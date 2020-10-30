Left Menu
Development News Edition

DealShare aims Rs 7,000 cr GMV by 2023-24, to expand footprint to 100 cities by Mar

The company claimed that 600 local manufacturers have grown their business 10 times in the past two years through DealShare. "Right from Day 1, more than 70 per cent of our merchandise has been from regional brands.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 20:02 IST
DealShare aims Rs 7,000 cr GMV by 2023-24, to expand footprint to 100 cities by Mar

E-commerce start-up DealShare on Friday said it has recorded seven times growth year-on-year in sales and aims to achieve a gross merchandise value of around Rs 7,000 crore by the financial year 2013-24. Founded in September 2018, DealShare has a presence in over 20 cities and towns at present and is further planning to expand its footprint across 100 cities across the country by March.

"Our growth trajectory looks promising, as we have already recorded a seven times growth y-o-y. Our current GMV (gross merchandise value) run rate is Rs 300 crore per annum, and we expect to reach Rs 7,000 crore by the financial year 2024," DealShare co-founder, Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer Sourjyendu Medda said. The company claimed that 600 local manufacturers have grown their business 10 times in the past two years through DealShare.

"Right from Day 1, more than 70 per cent of our merchandise has been from regional brands. Today, we have more than 600 regional brands on board DealShare, selling their products through our platform," DealShare co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Vineet Rao said. He added that for some of the brands, sales through DealShare stand at about 25-50 per cent of their overall revenue.

Currently, DealShare is partnered with close to 800 brands, of which 70 per cent are local brands. The company is also planning to add more than 700 indigenous brands to its portfolio by 2021, of which about 80 per cent will be micro, small and medium enterprises, the statement said.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tens of thousands of Muslims protest over Macron remarks after killings in France

Tens of thousands of Muslims protested in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Palestinian territories on Friday after killings in a French church prompted a vow from President Emmanuel Macron to stand firm against attacks on French values and freedom ...

Assam CM suggests hydrological survey to tackle floods, erosion

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has mooted the idea of carrying out hydrological survey to address the problems of flood and erosion caused by the Subansiri river in Lakhimpur district. Terming the river as the lifeline for the peop...

Associate of gangster Neeraj Bawana held after brief exchange of fire

An associate of gangster Neeraj Bawana was arrested on Friday evening after a brief exchange of fire in northwest Delhis Narela Industrial area, police said. The accused has been identified as Tarun alias Tori 25, a resident of Daryapur K...

Paddy procurement up 24% so far; farmer protests over MSP issue confined to Punjab alone: Goyal

Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the protest over new farm laws and particularly on the MSP issue is confined to Congress-ruled Punjab only as the state government and some political parties are playing politics to create con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020