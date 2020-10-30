Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil fall further on virus, U.S. election angst

Stocks across the globe resumed their slide on Friday and oil headed for a double-digit weekly fall on continued concern over the economic impact of a rising global coronavirus infections and ahead of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 21:35 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil fall further on virus, U.S. election angst

Stocks across the globe resumed their slide on Friday and oil headed for a double-digit weekly fall on continued concern over the economic impact of a rising global coronavirus infections and ahead of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election. This week has seen global coronavirus cases rise by over 500,000 for the first time, with France and Germany preparing fresh lockdowns.

Underwhelming outlooks and results from some of Wall Street's largest companies further soured the mood and dragged U.S. stocks lower. The S&P 500 was on track for its largest weekly drop since March and its second-consecutive monthly decline. "There is a big sell-off in those big tech names because they didn't live up to the hype and people are really worried about next week's election," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh.

Ahead of the last campaign weekend, Republican President Donald Trump trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden in national opinion polls, as he has done for months, partly because of widespread disapproval of Trump's handling of the coronavirus. Opinion polls in the most competitive states that will decide the election have shown a closer race, though still favoring Biden. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 331.45 points, or 1.24%, to 26,327.66, the S&P 500 lost 54.12 points, or 1.63%, to 3,255.99 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 303.96 points, or 2.72%, to 10,881.63.

The S&P was on track to fall over 6% this week and more than 3% in October. The pan-European STOXX 600 index % and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.47%. Emerging market stocks lost 1.64%.

Oil prices fell for the fourth time this week, weighed by demand concerns as COVID-19 cases swelled globally and fresh lockdowns were to start in Europe's two largest economies. U.S. crude recently fell 2.49% to $35.27 per barrel and Brent was at $37.39, down 0.69% on the day. Both were on track to fall over 10% this week alone.

The oil weakness led to a broad sell-off of commodity-linked currencies, including the Russian rouble, Norwegian crown and Canadian dollar. The dollar index, measuring the greenback against a basket of peers, was little changed on the day and was on track for only its second weekly gain of over 1% in more than six months as its safe-haven appeal shone this week.

The dollar index rose 0.113%, with the euro down 0.16% to $1.1655. Societe Generale FX analyst Kit Juckes said that given the recent imposition of a fresh lockdown in France, the positive growth data there - an 18.2% quarter-on-quarter jump - was not enough to outweigh virus concerns.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.01% versus the greenback at 104.58 per dollar, while the British pound was last trading at $1.2937, up 0.09% on the day. A risk-on revival after the U.S. election could see the dollar resume its slide from the March highs.

"Our month-end models show a backdrop that would favor a slightly weaker dollar," said Mazen Issa, senior currency strategist at TD Securities in New York. Treasury yields were little changed, with benchmark 10-year notes last down 6/32 in price to yield 0.8552%, from 0.836% late on Thursday.

Spot gold added 0.7% to $1,879.66 an ounce. Silver gained 1.18% to $23.55.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

The Expendables 4 cast, release updates, what we know more on recent developments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Darbar move: Civil secretariat closes in Srinagar

The civil secretariat, which is the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government, closed here on Friday as part of the biannual Darbar move, a practice started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872, officials said. Civil Secretariat and other Darbar move...

Soccer-African Champions League semi and final pushed back

The African Champions League final and remaining semi-final have been postponed to new dates and the final moved from Cameroon to Alexandria in Egypt, the Confederation of African Football said on Friday. The twice postponed semi-final seco...

Italy posts daily record of over 31,000 new coronavirus cases

Italy has registered 31,084 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, its highest daily tally since the start of the epidemic and up from the previous record of 26,831 posted on Thursday.The mini...

Young Tunisian's journey from dowdy suburb to French church beheading

When Brahim al-Aouissaoui made a video call to his family back in Tunisia early on Thursday he told them he had just arrived in Nice and found a place to sleep in a stairwell near a church, they recalled.Very soon afterwards, French police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020