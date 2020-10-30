Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top 20 winners of AGA's Youth Innovation Challenge on Democracy and Governance in Africa

The Top 20 young African innovators will benefit from an accelerator training programme with experienced trainers and experts, to help develop their ideas further for replication and/or scale-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 30-10-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 23:13 IST
Top 20 winners of AGA's Youth Innovation Challenge on Democracy and Governance in Africa
The Top 20 young African innovators will benefit from an accelerator training programme with experienced trainers and experts, to help develop their ideas further for replication and/or scale-up. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

The African Governance Architecture (AGA) has released the list of the Top 20 selected winners of the Youth Innovation Challenge on Democracy and Governance in Africa. The young African innovators were selected from a pool of submissions by the youth from across the continent and in the diaspora, focused on digital or non-digital innovations that address issues of democracy deficit, lack of good governance and the promotion of human rights practices in Africa.

The Top 20 young African innovators will benefit from an accelerator training programme with experienced trainers and experts, to help develop their ideas further for replication and/or scale-up. The training will be followed by the final process to identify the top innovations that will receive the top recognition awards.

The Head of the AGA Secretariat, Amb. Salah Hammad expressed enthusiasm on the talents and the capabilities in the area of democracy and good governance, noting that the innovation challenge, undertaken in collaboration with the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), is a testimony of the demographic dividend of Africa's greatest asset, the youth that should be encouraged and supported with the right investments. "The quality and number of applications we received from our young innovators are quite laudable. It has demonstrated the boldness, creativity and the aspiration of young people to drive the socio-economic transformation of the continent by creating platforms for change", he stated.

Amb. Salah further added that "as AGA and the African Union as a whole, we are delighted to showcase and support these Top 20 innovators, innovation hubs and incubation centres from across the continent led by the youth who have proven that democracy and good governance is attainable from a bottom-top and all-inclusive approach. We will continue supporting such innovations to realize Aspiration 3 of Agenda 2063 that envisions an Africa of good governance, democracy, respect for human rights, justice and the rule of law."

Launched in August 2020, the Youth Innovation Challenge is aligned with the African Union theme of the year 2020 on "Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa's development". The innovation challenge supports efforts aimed at promoting prevention, management and resolution of conflicts in Africa while taking stock of challenges and opportunities to make peace a reality for all, rid the continent of wars, violent conflicts and human rights violations.

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

Xiaomi overtakes Apple as world's third-biggest smartphone brand; Samsung on top

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

On election night, Trump says he would probably stay at White House

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he would probably stay at the White House on Election Night, if there are restrictions on celebrations at his Trump International hotel here. Trump is facing Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the Novem...

Walmart begins returning firearms, ammunition to U.S. store floors

Walmart Inc said on Friday it has begun returning firearms and ammunitions to the floors of its U.S. stores a day after the worlds largest retailer said it had removed these products.After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage t...

Motor racing-Racing Point report seven COVID-19 cases so far this season

The Racing Point Formula One team have had seven positive cases of COVID-19 this season, including both their drivers and team owner, principal Otmar Szafnauer said on Friday. Mexican Sergio Perez, who missed two races in August, and Canadi...

Tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturns in UP, 2 killed

A tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned in Kon area here on Friday, killing two elderly women and injuring over two dozen people, police said. The accident took place when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees was going to Amla Dham te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020