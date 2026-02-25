Trump's State of the Union Address: Winning So Much, Setbacks and Strides

In a bid to bolster declining approval ratings, President Donald Trump outlined his accomplishments during Tuesday's State of the Union address. Emphasizing economic gains and international policy shifts, Trump painted a picture of national success.

The president's speech, delivered to a divided Congress, attempted to bridge bipartisan divides but highlighted existing tensions, particularly as he addressed contentious issues like tariffs and immigration enforcement. While some Democrats commended his pledges to intensify oversight on insider trading, reactions were mixed.

Trump downplayed economic struggles, arguing instead that tariffs and tax policies are national saviors, despite criticism over their long-term impact. The address also briefly touched on foreign policy, as he noted military efforts and alliances. As the nation prepares for midterm elections, Trump's remarks set the stage for a contentious political season.