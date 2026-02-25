Left Menu

Trump's State of the Union Address: Winning So Much, Setbacks and Strides

President Donald Trump used his State of the Union Address to highlight achievements and tackle low approval ratings. He proposed controversial policies, praised a U.S. Olympic team, and criticized Democrats. Though he boasted economic victories, he faced criticism over policies affecting costs and international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 09:30 IST
Trump's State of the Union Address: Winning So Much, Setbacks and Strides
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to bolster declining approval ratings, President Donald Trump outlined his accomplishments during Tuesday's State of the Union address. Emphasizing economic gains and international policy shifts, Trump painted a picture of national success.

The president's speech, delivered to a divided Congress, attempted to bridge bipartisan divides but highlighted existing tensions, particularly as he addressed contentious issues like tariffs and immigration enforcement. While some Democrats commended his pledges to intensify oversight on insider trading, reactions were mixed.

Trump downplayed economic struggles, arguing instead that tariffs and tax policies are national saviors, despite criticism over their long-term impact. The address also briefly touched on foreign policy, as he noted military efforts and alliances. As the nation prepares for midterm elections, Trump's remarks set the stage for a contentious political season.

TRENDING

1
European Clean-Energy Investors Face Policy Jitters Amid AI Hype

European Clean-Energy Investors Face Policy Jitters Amid AI Hype

 Global
2
Adityanath's Tokyo Visit: Boosting UP's Global Investment Ties

Adityanath's Tokyo Visit: Boosting UP's Global Investment Ties

 India
3
Court Acquits 37 in 2013 Communal Riots Case: Lack of Evidence Cited

Court Acquits 37 in 2013 Communal Riots Case: Lack of Evidence Cited

 India
4
Shaheen Afridi Lauds Harry Brook's Sensational Innings in T20 World Cup

Shaheen Afridi Lauds Harry Brook's Sensational Innings in T20 World Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026