Dramatic Rescue: 2,700 Tourists Stranded in Sikkim Snow

Over 2,700 tourists were rescued after being trapped due to heavy snowfall near Tsomgo Lake in East Sikkim. The coordinated operation involved evacuating 541 stranded vehicles. Tourists are advised to heed weather warnings and ensure their vehicles are equipped for snow conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 25-02-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 09:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic rescue operation, over 2,700 tourists who were stranded in heavy snowfall near Tsomgo Lake in East Sikkim have been safely evacuated, officials confirmed on Wednesday morning.

The adverse weather conditions led to road blockages in the higher reaches of Sherathang and adjacent areas, trapping 541 tourist vehicles between the 15th Mile and Tsomgo Lake.

Authorities, through coordinated efforts, managed to clear the roads and safely evacuate all vehicles and tourists by Tuesday night. The Tourism Department has urged tourists and operators to adhere strictly to weather advisories and ensure their vehicles are snow-ready, including the use of mandatory snow chains.

