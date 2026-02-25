Inter Milan's European Upset: Bodø/Glimt Stuns Italian Giants

Inter Milan's Champions League aspirations came crashing down as the Italian powerhouse suffered a stunning 2-1 defeat at home to Bodø/Glimt, leading to a 5-2 aggregate playoff exit. This marks a significant upset, especially following Bodø/Glimt's earlier victories against prominent clubs like Manchester City.

Despite Inter's strong domestic performance, their lack of significant transfer investments and adjustments under new coach Cristian Chivu have revealed vulnerabilities. Inter's early Champions League performance was promising, but consecutive defeats saw them end the league phase outside automatic advancement spots, with Bodø/Glimt capitalizing on their playoff opportunity.

Statistics painted a picture of Inter's dominance in the match, but crucial moments and defensive prowess from Bodø/Glimt kept the hosts at bay. Reflecting on the loss, Inter coach Chivu admitted the team's inability to convert chances was pivotal, highlighting the unforgiving nature of high-level European competition.