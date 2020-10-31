Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. judge orders 'extraordinary measures' to ensure ballot deliveries

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said he was ordering the measures in places where election mail processing scores for completed ballots returned by voters were below 90% for at least two days from October 26-28. The list includes Alabama, Alaska, Atlanta, central Pennsylvania, Colorado, Wyoming, Detroit, Fort Worth, Texas; Indiana; South Carolina; Louisiana; the Mid-Carolinas, Mississippi; northern New England and Oklahoma, among others.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2020 03:08 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 01:53 IST
U.S. judge orders 'extraordinary measures' to ensure ballot deliveries
Representative image Image Credit: coutts

A federal judge on Friday ordered the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to adopt "extraordinary measures" at some processing locations to ensure the timely delivery of millions of ballots before Tuesday's presidential election. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said he was ordering the measures in places where election mail processing scores for completed ballots returned by voters were below 90% for at least two days from October 26-28.

The list includes Alabama, Alaska, Atlanta, central Pennsylvania, Colorado, Wyoming, Detroit, Fort Worth, Texas; Indiana; South Carolina; Louisiana; the Mid-Carolinas, Mississippi; northern New England and Oklahoma, among others. The measures are outlined in the Postal Service's ' Oct. 20 "Extraordinary Measures Memorandum."

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson sought a hearing in a separate Postal Service case after data showed "consistently poor Election Mail performance data in certain regions." Ferguson said data showed on-time delivery of ballots sent by voters in Michigan's Detroit District dipped as low as 57%, while national processing has been 93% or higher.

Postal Service spokesman Dave Partenheimer declined to comment, but the service issued a memo on Friday outlining numerous extra measures it is taking to deliver ballots, including arranging for after-hours handoffs with boards of elections. Starting Friday, employees can use the Express Mail network to get completed ballots returned by voters entered close to or on Election Day to their intended destination.

The Postal Service does not recommend mailing ballots less than seven days before state deadlines. Some states accept ballots if postmarked by Election Day, while others require receipt by then. On Thursday, the Postal Service said it delivered 122 million blank and completed ballots ahead of Tuesday's presidential election, in which there has been record early voting.

More than 85 million Americans have already cast ballots in the presidential election, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida.

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hundreds of Romanians form human chain on fifth anniversary of deadly fire

On the steps of a Bucharest court on Friday, Adrian Albu pointed to his sister among the pictures of the 65 people who died in a nightclub fire five years ago, triggering mass protests across Romania at a culture of graft and lack of accoun...

U.S. judge orders 'extraordinary measures' to ensure ballot deliveries

A federal judge on Friday ordered the U.S. Postal Service USPS to adopt extraordinary measures at some processing locations to ensure the timely delivery of millions of ballots before Tuesdays presidential election. U.S. District Judge Emme...

Thousands in Warsaw join biggest protest so far against abortion ruling

Tens of thousands of people from across Poland joined a march in Warsaw on Friday, the biggest in nine days of protests against a ruling by the countrys top court last week that amounted to a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly ...

U.S. judge blocks Commerce Department TikTok order

A U.S. judge in Pennsylvania on Friday blocked a U.S. Commerce Department order set to take effect on Nov. 12 that would have effectively barred Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok from operating in the United States. U.S. District...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020