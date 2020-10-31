Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Australia's 2027 World Cup bid picks up steam with more govt funding

Soccer's Women's World Cup is being jointly held with New Zealand in 2023. The Queensland state government is considering bidding for the 2032 Olympics, while South Australia's state government has been urged to reconsider a bid for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 31-10-2020 05:29 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 05:29 IST
Rugby-Australia's 2027 World Cup bid picks up steam with more govt funding

Australia's bid for the 2027 Rugby World Cup got a boost on Saturday with an additional A$8.8 million ($6.27 million) in funding from the federal government as part of its wider efforts for post-coronavirus economic recovery. The government gave A$1 million in initial funding to the bid last year.

Hosting the tournament is projected to deliver A$2 billion in direct and indirect expenditure, bring in more than 200,000 international visitors for the six-week duration and create 12,000 jobs, Rugby Australia said in a statement. "I want to thank Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Australian Government for supporting Australia's bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup," Rugby Australia Chairman Hamish McLennan said in the statement.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for our country and we have already made significant headway in laying the foundations for a successful bid." Australia co-hosted the inaugural 1987 World Cup with New Zealand and had the sole rights in 2003.

The Australian government has seen global sporting events as a way to help rebuild the post-pandemic economy. Soccer's Women's World Cup is being jointly held with New Zealand in 2023.

The Queensland state government is considering bidding for the 2032 Olympics, while South Australia's state government has been urged to reconsider a bid for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Athletics Australia (AA) also said this week they were considering bidding for the 2025 world athletics championships after entering into talks with governing body World Athletics.

"We have never had a senior world champs. I think it would be a massive coup if we can pull it off," AA chief executive Darren Gocher told The Australian newspaper. "It will depend on who else we are going up against. There is a desire from World Athletics for us to at least make a bid."

($1 = 1.4027 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kamala Harris urges voters to vote in large numbers; bring change at White House

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has urged the Americans to come out and vote in large numbers to bring a change at the White House. Speaking at a rally in Texas on Friday, Harris, 56, accused the Republicans of creatin...

Twitter unfreezes New York Post account days after backlash from Republican lawmakers

Twitter said on Friday it had changed its policy and lifted a freeze it placed on the account of the New York Post after the newspaper published articles about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens son. The New York Post can now send...

EXCLUSIVE-Russian hackers targeted California, Indiana Democratic parties

The group of Russian hackers accused of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election earlier this year targeted the email accounts of Democratic state parties in California and Indiana, and influential think tanks in Washington and New Y...

Canada says stronger response needed to fight coronavirus, PM hopes to avoid major shutdown

Canadians need to do more to tackle a second wave of the coronavirus by slashing the number of personal contacts they have with others, health authorities said on Friday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said more targeted measures could help ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020