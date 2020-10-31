Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's factory activity slows slightly in October

China's factory activity expanded at a slightly slower pace in October but was slightly above analysts' expectations, suggesting a continuing economic recovery as the country rebounds from the coronavirus shock. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) fell to 51.4 in October from 51.5 in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Saturday, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2020 07:00 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 07:00 IST
China's factory activity slows slightly in October

China's factory activity expanded at a slightly slower pace in October but was slightly above analysts' expectations, suggesting a continuing economic recovery as the country rebounds from the coronavirus shock.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) fell to 51.4 in October from 51.5 in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Saturday, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. Analysts had expected it to slip slightly to 51.3 but said a broader recovery still appeared to be solidly on track.

China's vast industrial sector is steadily returning to the levels seen before the pandemic paralysed huge swathes of the economy. Pent-up demand, stimulus-driven infrastructure expansion and surprisingly resilient exports are propelling the rebound, though the global outlook is dimming as many Western countries battle renewed surges in the virus that causes COVID-19, with some going back into virus lockdowns.

The official PMI, which largely focuses on big and state-owned firms, showed overall new orders remained steady at 52.8, while new export orders rose to 51.0, improving from 50.8 a month earlier. But smaller firms continued to struggle. A sub-index for those companies stood at 49.4 in October, slipping back into contraction from September's 50.1.

Companies also continued to shed jobs, and at a faster pace. A sub-index for employment fell to 49.3 from September's 49.6. China's economy grew a weaker-than-expected 4.9% in the third quarter year-on-year. It is expected to expand around 2% for the full year - the weakest in over three decades but still much stronger than other major economies.

The pandemic has been largely controlled in China, with daily life in much of the country returning to normal, although an outbreak emerged recently in the western region of Xinjiang. A sister survey on the services sector showed activity expanded for the eighth straight month, hitting the highest level since October 2013, as the removal of restrictions on public gatherings and movement bolstered consumer demand.

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: US turning away asylum-seekers at border is flawed

The head of the Department of Homeland Security ordered border agents to stop asylum-seekers from stepping on US soil at official crossings with Mexico in 2018, undercutting public statements at the time that they were welcome to do so, acc...

Joe Biden is corrupt career politician; betrayed America for last 47 years: Trump

US President Donald Trump has accused his rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of being a corrupt career politician who has done nothing but betrayed the Americans for the last 47 years. Addressing a rally in Rochster in M...

Two-time World Cup winner Rapinoe, WNBA champ Bird announce engagement

Two-time soccer World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe and 11-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird are getting hitched.The sports power couple announced their engagement with a photo posted to Birds Instagram account on Friday and a representative for Rapin...

New Orleans Police: 2 officers 'ambushed' in French Quarter

A suspect is in custody after two New Orleans police officers were shot Friday in the citys French Quarter in what the police chief described as an ambush. The officers were on routine patrol in the popular tourist area when they were amb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020