PM Modi launches seaplane service in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Kevadiya does not have an airport, but has plenty of water due to the Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river. Tourists can reach Kevadiya in less than 40 minutes from Ahmedabad instead of an over five-hour journey by road.

PTI | Kevadiya | Updated: 31-10-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 15:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. He inaugurated the service by boarding the twin-engine plane from pond-3 close to Sardar Sarovar Dam near here after taking part in the Ekta Diwas celebrations at the Statue of Unity on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 145th birth anniversary.

Before boarding the plane, Modi spent some time at the water aerodrome at the pond and took details about the service and the aircraft from the crew as well as officials. The plane carrying Modi landed on the waters of Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad in around 40 minutes after covering a distance of around 200 kms.

Floating jetties and water aerodrome buildings were built at the riverfront and at pond-3 near Sardar Sarovar Dam to enable passengers to board and alight from the plane. After his arrival in Ahmedabad, Modi unveiled a plaque announcing the launch of the service from Saturday.

Modi, who was on a two-day Gujarat visit from Friday, then left for the airport for his further journey. The service will be operated by SpiceJet's fully-owned subsidiary, Spice Shuttle. Daily two flights will be operated on the Ahmedabad-Kevadiya route from Saturday, the company said in a statement.

The all-inclusive one-way fares will begin from Rs 1,500 under the UDAN scheme and tickets will be available /www.spiceshuttle.com/ from October 30 onwards, the airline said. Kevadiya does not have an airport, but has plenty of water due to the Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river.

Tourists can reach Kevadiya in less than 40 minutes from Ahmedabad instead of an over five-hour journey by road. PTI PJT PD VT NP NP

