Left Menu
Development News Edition

ODDINARY wins India's Best Design Studio and Best Design Project at the Design India Show 2020

One of India's fastest growing independent design and creative agencies - 'Oddinary' has bagged India's Best Design Studio Award along with India's Best Design Project 2020.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-10-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 16:19 IST
ODDINARY wins India's Best Design Studio and Best Design Project at the Design India Show 2020
Oddinary Team Photo - Winner of Indias Best Design Studio. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): One of India's fastest-growing independent design and creative agencies - 'Oddinary' has bagged India's Best Design Studio Award along with India's Best Design Project 2020. "We are excited to have won this recognition from India's Best Design Awards. At Oddinary, we believe that design and creativity can help build brands and businesses that are not just profitable but also win market wars and consumer hearts. Acknowledgments like these from a very respectable global jury further strengthens our belief," said Vinay Thakker - Founder and CEO, Oddinary Brand Strategy & Design, while speaking about the award.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Oddinary has worked with over 60 brands, across more than 20 countries. Some of the key accounts that the decade-old agency has worked on are Kellogg's, Flipkart, Unilever, Abbott, Pringles, Marico, Hershey's, etc. Rendering services such as Brand Strategy, Branding, Packaging, Brand Experience Toolkits, Digital Toolkits & Shopper Marketing, Oddinary has garnered numerous other prestigious awards across the world; making them one of India's truly Global Design & Creative Agency.

Initiated in 2015, "India's Best Design Awards" are the first to recognize Design Studios for their professional work, business practices and transparency. It recognizes agencies in multiple categories including Best Brand Design, Spatial Design, Graphic Design, Digital Design and the likes. The jury consisted of both Eminent Indian as well as International stalwarts like Adman Sonal Dabral; to well known industrialist Dr. Naushad Forbes, Co-Chairman, Forbes Marshall, and pioneering Indian automotive journalist Adil Jal Darukhanawala to name a few.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa IIT: Such projects important for transformation, says Rane

Some days after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met villagers in Sattari who are opposed to the setting up of an IIT in the area, his cabinet colleague Vishawajit Rane said sentiments of the people as well as infrastructure projects are eq...

JSW Holdings Sep quarter profit drops to Rs 39 cr

JSW Holdings, the non-banking financial company that forms the investment arm of the JSW Group, on Saturday posted 48.1 decline in consolidated profit at Rs 39.48 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020The company had posted a profit...

Mumbai City sign Chanso Horam, Naorem Tondomba Singh

Mumbai City FC on Saturday announced the signing of midfielders Chanso Horam and Naorem Tondomba Singh as both have penned deals that will keep them at the club until 2024. As a part of their development, the duo will be loaned out for the ...

West Bengal to implement new price structure for liquor from Sunday

The West Bengal government has revised the price structure of liquor brands to be sold through the retail route in the state which will come into effect from Sunday, sources said. The government has made 22 new slabs for wine and beer acros...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020