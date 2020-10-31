Yeh Diwali Vocal4Local wali!

New Delhi, 31st October, 2020: vocal4localoffers.in is all set to promote Indian Handicraft and Artisan websites to generate business digitally this festive season. Amidst the pandemic, vocal4local has specially curated the offers from various Indian websites to attract more consumer base. It is a small effort to bring SME's and home-grown brands forward and give them a chance to flourish. If you are planning to buy gifts for your loved ones then do try vocal4local. The unique platform thrives on the motto Be Indian, Buy Indian through Vocal for Local initiative. The platform brings together the websites of Indian Craftsmen/women from diverse parts of our motherland, creating handicrafts, goods, apparel; thereby providing a fair and equal opportunity to all. Vocal for Local is not just about buying the products but also about promoting them through various digital marketing channels. Most of the brands are not savvy with digital marketing. There is a need of a specialized marketing campaign to promote their brand online. Vocal4local initiative is a great move for the local vendors as it is inspiring, motivating, and empowering in these tough pandemic hit times. Vocal for Local initiative is inspired by the PM Shri Narendra Modi's call for vocal4local as the campaign promotes 'Aatma Nirbhar' self-reliant India. The time has come to take Indian Brands global. If we 130cr + Indians will start buying our home-grown brands, then it will be a strong boost to the economy. Indian Handicrafts have always been in demand at global level. Online presence with marketing is an effective strategy to reach out to customers across globe. We need to buy local and be vocal about it by encouraging our peers to do the same. So, this Diwali let's bring some smiles home! In words of Rohit Mahajan, Founder - K5 is India's largest merchant aggregators for the Banks is running around 200+ Big e-commerce offers in collaboration with top Payment Service Providers and Banks and saw transactions are moving towards online spend. We got inspired with the concept of Vocal4local and decided to promote Indian regional brands at national as well as global level so vocal4local is determined to support the Indian local brands. The website will be rendered with various marketing support like running social media campaigns, digital Payment, and other online marketing initiatives to promote Indian websites. Soon, we will be adding 500 regional brands in various categories. In the next step after this Diwali sale, we are planning to have special campaigns around North East Festival, Tribal Arts and the state-specific campaign lined up as well. Will be approaching to Central and state govt departments to be part of this larger initiative. Brand onboard - eCraft India, Indian Art Zone, BidriHandicraft, Kashmir Villa, Hamiast, Bengal Looms, Paribrita, Taniyaj, Vyom Shop, ETHNICPIP, Stole for Women, Kauthuk, Madras Spices, Pachaa Traders, Agra Heritage Marble Crafts, Green Touch Crafts, Forthgoods, Hariom, Zoff Food, Swayam, Nimkish, Gift Ka Shop, Orgasatva Food, Crafts and Looms, Craferia, Lucknow Chicken Emporium, Broke Mate Company is glad to share about their humble attempt to support the efforts of local artisans and promote Indian Handicraft About k5/Loofre Partnering with the top 40 banks of India including the likes of Rupay, Mastercard, UPI, SBI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bandhan Bank, Loaylty Rewardz (Bank of India, Union Bank + Corporation Bank & Andhra Bank) Airtel Payment Bank, SBI Cards, HDFC, ICICI, Suryoday Bank, KotakBank and BOB Cards. The brand has managed to create the country's largest merchant network of Dining, Hotel, Wellness, and eCommerce Brands. Currently, K5/Loofre.com boasts of more than 25000 registered partners and a strong network.