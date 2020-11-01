Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors witness brisk sales during Navratri period

Kia Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra and Honda Cars India also witnessed robust sales during the ten-day period (including Dussehra) which is considered auspicious for buying new things and property. The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reported around 27 per cent increase in retail sales at close to 96,700 units during the Navratri period this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 11:13 IST
Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors witness brisk sales during Navratri period
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)

Leading carmakers Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai and Tata Motors saw better retail sales during the Navratri period this year as compared with last year with pent up demand of last few months aiding the brisk offtake. Kia Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra and Honda Cars India also witnessed robust sales during the ten-day period (including Dussehra) which is considered auspicious for buying new things and property.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reported around 27 per cent increase in retail sales at close to 96,700 units during the Navratri period this year. "Our total retail sales were in the range of 96,700 units this year which is more than last year," MSI Executive Director for Sales and Marketing Shashank Srivastava said when asked about sales during the Navratri period.

The auto major had retailed around 76,000 units in the same period last year. Similarly, Hyundai Motor India said it retailed 26,068 units during the period, an increase of 28 per cent over last year.

Tata Motors retailed 10,887 units during the Navratri period this year, an increase of 90 per cent over 5,725 units last year. The company sold 6,641 utility vehicles and 4,246 cars during the period this year as compared with 3,321 cars and 2,404 utility vehicles during the same period last year.

"It is noteworthy that despite the slowdown caused by the pandemic, the company continued to witness strong demand and growth in bookings for all new 'Forever range' of cars and UVs. Our cars are being appreciated for best in class design, driving dynamics and safety," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (Head Marketing) Vivek Srivatsa said. Being the youngest and most refreshed range, customers are seeing value in the company's offerings, he added.

"We are updating existing variants of our products to provide customers with a variety of options to choose from, all while having the ability to take advantage of premium features at attractive price points," Srivatsa said. Kia Motors India said it witnessed a whopping 224 per cent increase in retail sales during the ten day period at 11,640 units. Toyota Kirloskar Motor also reported robust offtakes during the 10 day Navratri period and Dussehra period.

"We retailed around 5,000 units during the period, which is around 13 per cent more than the last year," TKM Senior Vice President (Sales and Service) Naveen Soni said. Similarly, Mahindra & Mahindra said its deliveries this year during the period were higher than last year for SUVs and overall including small commercial vehicles (SCVs).

"Our bookings are up by 41 per cent in the SUV category and at an overall level, including pick ups and SCVs, we have seen a growth of almost 20 per cent, compared to the same period last year," M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra said. Rural continues to drive the momentum and this augurs well for robust festive demand and will help revive the industry in the short term, he added.

Honda Cars India said it witnessed a 10 per cent increase in retail sales during the auspicious period..

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers: Kaido comes into human form, many people infected

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Pollution board to abide by govt's COVID advisory, 90-db noise cap for Diwali in place: Official

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board WBPCB said on Sunday that the existing noise cap of 90 decibel on crackers will be in place during this Diwali, and all COVID-19 advisories by the state and the Centre would be strictly followed to av...

A running subplot in fight for Parsa seat: Lalu's son’s troubled marriage

More than the electoral battle, the Parsa assembly segment in Saran district is witnessing a fight playing out between the families of two Yadav giants of Bihar politics -- Lalu Prasad and Chandrika Roy. The marital dispute between Prasads ...

Costner, De Niro remember 'The Untouchables' co-star Sean Connery: He was a man's man

Hollywood legend Sean Connerys co-actors from The Untochables, Robert De Niro and Kevin Costner, reminisced the time they spent with the screen icon while working on Brian De Palmas crime drama. Connery is known globally as the first James ...

AP formation day celebrated; PM greets people

Andhra Pradesh formation day was celebrated with gaiety across the state on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of the state, hailing them for their hardwork and compassion.At the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada, Governor Biswa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020