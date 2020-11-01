Okaya installs over 500 EV charging solutions

Energy storage solution provider Okaya on Sunday said it has augmented charging infrastructure in the country and has so far installed over 500 chargers for electric vehicles across the country. Besides this, the company has over 10,000 chargers installation orders with it as well, Okaya said in a release. A flagship of the Okaya Group, the company's e-mobility ecosystem portfolio includes AC and DC fast chargers for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, besides high voltage EV chargers, cloud-based central management systems, on-board chargers, among others. In addition, it also offers integrated solutions based on various platforms. "As one of the largest suppliers of EV Charging stations in India, we are fully committed to accelerate the transition to electrical vehicles with our ongoing efforts. Our orders are growing at a commendable pace and we look forward to capturing an even larger share of the growing market demand," said Anshul Gupta, Director, Okaya Power Ltd. The company, in the release, also said that its efforts are in sync with the government's endeavour to encourage the use of electrical vehicles in both personal and commercial segments

Okaya is fully dedicated to realise the vision of making India a 100 per cent EV country, it said adding the company aims to support the government in its mission of shifting 40 per cent of the country's energy fleet to electric mode by 2030

Okaya EV chargers come packed with features such as fast charging time and high energy density leading to low weight, thereby operating for more kilometres between consecutive charges, said the release.