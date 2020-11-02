UP: Daan Ghati temple reopens for devotees

UP: Daan Ghati temple reopens for devoteesPTI | Mathura | Updated: 02-11-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 00:32 IST
Famous Daan Ghati temple that attracts pilgrims in large numbers was reopened for devotees on Sunday, seven months after being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Devotees can now pay their obeisance to the deity from outside,” Prasad Kaushik, priest of the temple, said They will not be allowed to enter the temple, he said, adding both the gates of sanctum sanctorum have been opened.
- READ MORE ON:
- Prasad Kaushik