Auckland building consents exceed $1 billion: Stats NZ

For the first time, the monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland exceeded $1 billion, Stats NZ said today.

The September 2020 monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland accounted for about 44 percent of the national total of $2.4 billion. Auckland makes up about one-third of New Zealand's population.

"This is the first time a region has issued more than $1 billion worth of building consents in a single month, with more than $700 million coming from residential projects," acting construction statistics manager Bryan Downes said.

"This reflects both the rising volumes of building consents and higher construction costs."