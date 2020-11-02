Left Menu
In the domestic market, sales of Eicher branded trucks and buses were at 3,815 units last month as against 3,309 units the same month a year ago, up 15.3 per cent, the company said. Exports of the Eicher brand of commercial vehicles were at 315 units in October as compared to 372 units in same month last, a dip of 15.3 per cent, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 10:29 IST
VECV reports 11.9 pc rise in sales at 4,200 units in October
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a Volvo Group and Eicher Motors joint venture, on Monday reported an 11.9 per cent increase in sales for October at 4,200 units. The company had sold 3,755 units in October 2019, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) said in a statement.

Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded total sales of 4,130 units last month as compared to 3,681units in the year-ago month, up 12.2 per cent, it added. In the domestic market, sales of Eicher branded trucks and buses were at 3,815 units last month as against 3,309 units the same month a year ago, up 15.3 per cent, the company said.

Exports of the Eicher brand of commercial vehicles were at 315 units in October as compared to 372 units in same month last, a dip of 15.3 per cent, it added. Further, Volvo trucks posted sales of 70 units last month as compared to 74 units in October 2019, the company said.

