Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon’s Mystery Box: A box full of happiness

Jeremy Collins | Updated: 02-11-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 10:43 IST
Amazon’s Mystery Box: A box full of happiness
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon Mystery Boxes have slowly gotten immensely popular on the internet. You must've come across at least one YouTube video where people unbox these mystery boxes. Clickbait YouTubers might try to make you think the boxes are from the dark web or even the underworld but that is not the case. You would not find a witch's spellbook or a serial killer's hammer in a box. These mystery boxes are nothing but a collection of auctioned or liquidated items. They are completely legal, moral, and legitimate. In fact, the only thing mysterious about a mystery box is what is going to be inside. And the probabilities do not include anything from the dark web or anything. So if you want to buy a mystery box, rest assured, nothing is going to get you in trouble.

There are many options for buying mystery boxes. Multiple sellers and brands have started shipping these mystery boxes. Choosing the right one is confusing. But out of the whole lot, a name that is highly recommended where you can buy Quicklotz mystery box.

Quicklotz has been a part of the retail business for over 35 years now. Not only they are a renowned name in retail but they have cemented their undisputed place in mystery boxes now as well.

How It Works?

Quicklotz' mystery boxes mostly contain unmanifested general merchandise. It involves items that are either pulled out from stores or get returned for various reasons. Quicklotz guarantees all the items being in perfect condition without any damage. What Quicklotz does is buy these items in bulk and sell them off at random in the forms of truckloads, pallets, and these boxes. Truckloads are usually bought off by other smaller sellers who later sell it through their outlets. Pallets are bigger than a mystery box and contain more items than a mystery box. Pallets have items like branded clothes, shoes, merchandise, etc.

What's In The Box?

In total, Quicklotz promises exactly 100 items being in every mystery box.

These items in the box can include clothing, home decor, electronic gadgets, watches, jewelry, houseware, and other similar accessories of smaller sizes that can fit in a box. However, what you might receive out of these is not pre-determined. The items are packed at random and not even the packers know what the receivers are going to get. Anything you receive from the box is completely based on luck and luck only.

Quicklotz also sells personalized mystery boxes that contain only specific types of products. Jewelry boxes, phone case boxes, electronic boxes are examples of personalized boxes.

Prices

Every mystery box that Quicklotz ships out is priced the same. A regular mystery box costs you around $1,000 but Quicklotz presents various discounts and offers from time to time which can bring the price down to as less as $300. Personalized mystery boxes cost more and have respective discounts of their own as well.

One of the best things about Quicklotz is that they do not charge you a single penny for the delivery. Quicklotz offers free delivery across the whole US.

Why Should I Buy A Mystery Box?

There are multiple reasons why buying a mystery box is a good idea. The pros and cons of buying mystery box must be known before buying it.

First of all, it is completely legal and so are all the items it contains. Secondly, you are bound to make a profit off of it. All of the items inside a mystery box are guaranteed by Quicklotz to be retail-ready. It means every item inside has a resale value and can be sold anywhere in the market. On average, every item from the box you buy costs you something around $2 to $3. Quicklotz promises an average resale value of a minimum of $5 per item. You not only cover every single dollar spent but also make a good profit with certainty. There are also chances of finding a priced item that alone could cover the whole cost of the box. It can include branded watches, necklaces, and other such luxury items.

This does not end here, however. With over 100 items inside, there are high chances of finding at least a couple of items that will come in handy in your daily use. It can include watches, earphones chargers, batteries, vitamins, etc. Not only that, but you also get these items at a cheaper rate than what you would normally pay.

Conclusion

Amazon Mystery Box can be both a good adventure and a great profit for those interested. Opposite of what people make these boxes to look like some cases of horror, they prove to be full of nothing but happiness. Nobody needs to go out of their line to invest in something like this with which they are not comfortable. But for those interested in Amazon mystery boxes and Quicklotz, this was all you need to know about them.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Targeting journalists takes a toll on 'societies as a whole' – UN chief

If we do not protect journalists, our ability to remain informed and make evidence-based decisions is severely hampered, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres spelled out in his message for the day. And when they cannot safely do their jobs, ...

China rejects Australia's appeal to remove barley import tariff, say sources

China has rejected Australias appeal to scrap a tariff on its barley exports, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, all but closing the door on a trade worth about A1.5 billion 1.05 billion in 2018.The rejection comes after Aus...

Paul Biya says individuals behind school attack will get arrested and face law

President Paul Biya has called for the individuals behind the fatal attack on a school in Cameroons Southwest region to be arrested and face the law, according to a news report by Cameroononline.org.Last week, attackers armed with guns and ...

5 Benefits Of Social Media For Startups

So when you are a businessman, your primary focus is to have your customers satisfied and happy right And you do this through your physical stores and shops. But did you know that social media is also an amazing platform where you can achie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020