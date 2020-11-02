Amazon’s Mystery Box: A box full of happiness

Amazon Mystery Boxes have slowly gotten immensely popular on the internet. You must've come across at least one YouTube video where people unbox these mystery boxes. Clickbait YouTubers might try to make you think the boxes are from the dark web or even the underworld but that is not the case. You would not find a witch's spellbook or a serial killer's hammer in a box. These mystery boxes are nothing but a collection of auctioned or liquidated items. They are completely legal, moral, and legitimate. In fact, the only thing mysterious about a mystery box is what is going to be inside. And the probabilities do not include anything from the dark web or anything. So if you want to buy a mystery box, rest assured, nothing is going to get you in trouble.

There are many options for buying mystery boxes. Multiple sellers and brands have started shipping these mystery boxes. Choosing the right one is confusing. But out of the whole lot, a name that is highly recommended where you can buy Quicklotz mystery box.

Quicklotz has been a part of the retail business for over 35 years now. Not only they are a renowned name in retail but they have cemented their undisputed place in mystery boxes now as well.

How It Works?

Quicklotz' mystery boxes mostly contain unmanifested general merchandise. It involves items that are either pulled out from stores or get returned for various reasons. Quicklotz guarantees all the items being in perfect condition without any damage. What Quicklotz does is buy these items in bulk and sell them off at random in the forms of truckloads, pallets, and these boxes. Truckloads are usually bought off by other smaller sellers who later sell it through their outlets. Pallets are bigger than a mystery box and contain more items than a mystery box. Pallets have items like branded clothes, shoes, merchandise, etc.

What's In The Box?

In total, Quicklotz promises exactly 100 items being in every mystery box.

These items in the box can include clothing, home decor, electronic gadgets, watches, jewelry, houseware, and other similar accessories of smaller sizes that can fit in a box. However, what you might receive out of these is not pre-determined. The items are packed at random and not even the packers know what the receivers are going to get. Anything you receive from the box is completely based on luck and luck only.

Quicklotz also sells personalized mystery boxes that contain only specific types of products. Jewelry boxes, phone case boxes, electronic boxes are examples of personalized boxes.

Prices

Every mystery box that Quicklotz ships out is priced the same. A regular mystery box costs you around $1,000 but Quicklotz presents various discounts and offers from time to time which can bring the price down to as less as $300. Personalized mystery boxes cost more and have respective discounts of their own as well.

One of the best things about Quicklotz is that they do not charge you a single penny for the delivery. Quicklotz offers free delivery across the whole US.

Why Should I Buy A Mystery Box?

There are multiple reasons why buying a mystery box is a good idea. The pros and cons of buying mystery box must be known before buying it.

First of all, it is completely legal and so are all the items it contains. Secondly, you are bound to make a profit off of it. All of the items inside a mystery box are guaranteed by Quicklotz to be retail-ready. It means every item inside has a resale value and can be sold anywhere in the market. On average, every item from the box you buy costs you something around $2 to $3. Quicklotz promises an average resale value of a minimum of $5 per item. You not only cover every single dollar spent but also make a good profit with certainty. There are also chances of finding a priced item that alone could cover the whole cost of the box. It can include branded watches, necklaces, and other such luxury items.

This does not end here, however. With over 100 items inside, there are high chances of finding at least a couple of items that will come in handy in your daily use. It can include watches, earphones chargers, batteries, vitamins, etc. Not only that, but you also get these items at a cheaper rate than what you would normally pay.

Conclusion

Amazon Mystery Box can be both a good adventure and a great profit for those interested. Opposite of what people make these boxes to look like some cases of horror, they prove to be full of nothing but happiness. Nobody needs to go out of their line to invest in something like this with which they are not comfortable. But for those interested in Amazon mystery boxes and Quicklotz, this was all you need to know about them.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)