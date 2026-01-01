Left Menu

Job and Hope: Haryana Government Steps In to Support Families

The Haryana government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, is offering a government job to Santosh Kumari, the wife of late ASI Sandeep Kumar Lathar. The Cabinet also decided to expand the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, providing financial assistance to eligible women, promoting gender equality and education.

Chandigarh | Updated: 01-01-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 16:47 IST
  • India

The Haryana government has stepped forward to aid the family of late Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar Lathar by offering a government teaching position to his wife, Santosh Kumari. Lathar's tragic suicide, allegedly a result of corruption allegations, has prompted this decisive action.

In a recent Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini confirmed Kumari's appointment as a mathematics teacher at Rohtak's Maharshi Dayanand University. This initiative demonstrates the government's commitment to supporting families affected by tragedies while addressing public administration issues.

Further expanding its welfare endeavors, the Cabinet approved an extension of the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, increasing access to financial aid for women across Haryana. With over eight lakh beneficiaries, the scheme now benefits women whose children excel academically, emphasizing the state's focus on education and gender equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

