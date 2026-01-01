Crisis Unfolds at Tezpur University: Allegations, Protests, and Leadership Upheaval

The Ministry of Education has mandated Tezpur University Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh to take leave amidst allegations of misconduct. An investigation has been launched to probe these claims, fueled by ongoing protests within the university.

The demonstrations, which began in September, include a hunger strike and resignations, driven by accusations of fiscal irregularities and environmental damage under Singh's administration. There's also anger over the disrespectful treatment of cultural icon Zubeen Garg following his passing.

A senior official stated that a three-member panel will complete the inquiry within three months. During this period, Amrendra Kumar Das from IIT Guwahati has been appointed as the acting Pro Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University.

(With inputs from agencies.)