Migration Woes: Electoral Roll Challenges in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, permanent migration has become a leading cause of electoral discrepancies, with nearly 1.30 crore uncollectable forms, as highlighted by the latest data from the Special Intensive Revision.

Election officials reported that as of December 27, 2025, the permanent shift of voters accounted for 8.40% of the electorate, indicating significant inter-district and inter-state movement, particularly affecting urban and semi-urban areas.

Other challenges include untraceable or absent voters (5.15%), attributed to temporary migration and address inaccuracies. Deaths (2.99%) and enrollment duplication also add to the discrepancies. The Election Commission aims to refine the rolls, with draft versions to be released by January 6, 2026, and final updates by March 6.