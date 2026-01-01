Left Menu

Migration Woes: Electoral Roll Challenges in Uttar Pradesh

Permanent migration significantly impacts electoral discrepancies in Uttar Pradesh, with 1.30 crore out of 2.88 crore uncollectable forms linked to such shifts. The upcoming electoral roll revisions aim to address inaccuracies caused by migration, deaths, and data duplication to ensure fair and accurate future polls.

Migration Woes: Electoral Roll Challenges in Uttar Pradesh
In Uttar Pradesh, permanent migration has become a leading cause of electoral discrepancies, with nearly 1.30 crore uncollectable forms, as highlighted by the latest data from the Special Intensive Revision.

Election officials reported that as of December 27, 2025, the permanent shift of voters accounted for 8.40% of the electorate, indicating significant inter-district and inter-state movement, particularly affecting urban and semi-urban areas.

Other challenges include untraceable or absent voters (5.15%), attributed to temporary migration and address inaccuracies. Deaths (2.99%) and enrollment duplication also add to the discrepancies. The Election Commission aims to refine the rolls, with draft versions to be released by January 6, 2026, and final updates by March 6.

