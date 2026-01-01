Left Menu

Punjab Harnesses AI for Agricultural Excellence

The Punjab government, in collaboration with IIT Ropar, is implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategies in agriculture. The initiative aims to improve farm productivity and farmers' incomes, and includes projects like AI-based crop advisory systems, multilingual farmer chatbots, and weather tools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-01-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 16:52 IST
Punjab Harnesses AI for Agricultural Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government is set to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into agriculture to enhance farm productivity, officials revealed on Thursday. The initiative, supported by the Centre of Excellence at IIT Ropar, is expected to offer significant improvements in sustainability and farmer income.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian led a meeting at Punjab Bhawan to assess the progress and outline a strategy for the implementation of AI-based agricultural solutions. He emphasized that these technologies need to deliver tangible benefits to the farming community.

The collaboration with IIT Ropar aims to position Punjab as a leader in AI-driven agricultural development, focusing on resource efficiency, climate resilience, and sustainable growth. The Centre of Excellence is working on various AI-based systems, including multilingual chatbots and smart livestock management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Courts Excel in POCSO Case Disposals: A Tipping Point in Justice

Delhi Courts Excel in POCSO Case Disposals: A Tipping Point in Justice

 India
2
Court Grants Bail in Pretext of Marriage Case

Court Grants Bail in Pretext of Marriage Case

 India
3
Multi-Crore Money Laundering Scheme Cracked: ED's Search Yields Crores in Cash, Jewellery

Multi-Crore Money Laundering Scheme Cracked: ED's Search Yields Crores in Ca...

 India
4
Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone: A New Financial Era Begins

Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone: A New Financial Era Begins

 Bulgaria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026