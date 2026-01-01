Punjab Harnesses AI for Agricultural Excellence

The Punjab government is set to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into agriculture to enhance farm productivity, officials revealed on Thursday. The initiative, supported by the Centre of Excellence at IIT Ropar, is expected to offer significant improvements in sustainability and farmer income.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian led a meeting at Punjab Bhawan to assess the progress and outline a strategy for the implementation of AI-based agricultural solutions. He emphasized that these technologies need to deliver tangible benefits to the farming community.

The collaboration with IIT Ropar aims to position Punjab as a leader in AI-driven agricultural development, focusing on resource efficiency, climate resilience, and sustainable growth. The Centre of Excellence is working on various AI-based systems, including multilingual chatbots and smart livestock management.

