Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares buoyed by upbeat China factory activity, oil drops

Asian shares bounced off one-month lows on Monday helped by Chinese factory activity expanding at its fastest pace in a decade, while oil prices skidded as many Western countries slid back into coronavirus-driven lockdowns. A major risk event this week is the U.S. presidential elections on Tuesday with Republican President Donald Trump trailing Democratic challenger Joe Biden in national opinion polls.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 11:49 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares buoyed by upbeat China factory activity, oil drops
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Asian shares bounced off one-month lows on Monday helped by Chinese factory activity expanding at its fastest pace in a decade, while oil prices skidded as many Western countries slid back into coronavirus-driven lockdowns.

A major risk event this week is the U.S. presidential elections on Tuesday with Republican President Donald Trump trailing Democratic challenger Joe Biden in national opinion polls. Polls in the most competitive states that will decide the election have, however, shown a closer race, still favouring Biden.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.36%, as China's Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index offered hope the region's success in containing the coronavirus could spare it the economic pain being inflicted on Europe and the United States. The mood in Europe was downbeat with many countries in the region battling new COVID-19 infections and slipping back into virus lockdowns.

In early European trades, pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.1%, German DAX futures were flat and London's FTSE futures were off 0.4%. In Asia, on the other hand, all major indexes except New Zealand were up on Monday.

Australian shares rose 0.4%. Chinese shares were higher with the blue-chip CSI300 rising 0.3% with the country's vast industrial sector steadily returning to levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic paralysed huge swathes of the economy.

Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.4%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 added 0.2%, with investor focus turning to the U.S. presidential elections on Tuesday.

Fresh coronavirus-induced lockdowns in Europe and parts of the United States have raised concerns over the outlook for fuel consumption, sending Brent crude to a low of $35.74 per barrel, a level not seen since late May. U.S. crude went as low as $33.64. Global coronavirus cases surpassed 500,000 last week with Europe crossing the bleak milestone of 10 million total infections. The United Kingdom is grappling with more than 20,000 new cases a day while a record surge of U.S. cases is killing up to 1,000 people a day.

"Markets are looking ahead of Q4 and early 2021 where the growth outlook looks clouded given the move to stricter lockdowns in Europe," Perpetual analysts wrote in a note. They said a -1% hit to European growth would send global gross domestic product down by 0.5% over the subsequent 12 months.

"The key question here is how long are the lockdowns needed to get the virus under control." Underwhelming outlooks and results from some of Wall Street's largest companies last week, including Apple and Facebook, further soured the mood and dragged U.S. stocks lower last week.

In currencies, the risk-sensitive Australian dollar slipped 0.4% to go below 70 U.S. cents for the first time since July. It was last at $0.7002. The Japanese yen was slightly higher at 104.73 per dollar, while the British pound was last 0.3% lower at $1.2907. The euro slipped to $1.1635.

That left the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of peers, barely changed at 94.12. A risk-on revival after the U.S. election could however see the dollar resume its slide from the March highs, analysts said.

JPMorgan analysts said the market likely views a Biden win as "short-term neutral" but "long-term negative" as his expected tax policy outweighs the benefits from a large stimulus package. "SPX may have upside to ~3400, but it would have larger downside depending on the details of the package, potentially to ~2,500," they added.

On Friday, the S&P 500 lost 1.21% to close at 3,269.96. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.45% while the Dow fell 0.6%. (Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Jacqueline Wong)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Oscar-nominated producer Charles Gordon dies at 73

Oscar-nominated producer Charles Gordon has succumbed to cancer in Los Angeles. He was 73. Gordon has produced films such as Field of Dreams, Die Hard, October Sky and Waterworld.He has even shared an Oscar nomination with older brother and...

UP: Woman set on fire by son, wife, his in-laws

A woman was allegedly set afire on Monday by her son, daughter-in-law and others in Jalalabad area over a family dispute, police said. Ratna Devi 58 was set ablaze by her son Akash Gupta, his wife Deep Shikha and Akashs parents-in-law, Supe...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 1223 p.m.Odishas COVID-19 tally mounts to 2,93,214 with 1,389 new cases, nine fresh fatalities push death toll to 1,340 Official. 1155 a....

Erdogan's belligerent policies leave Turkey more isolated than ever

By John Solomou In the past few years Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has reversed the policy of his country from zero problems with neighbours and from a model of Muslim democracy and ally, into a country with almost zero friends and alli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020