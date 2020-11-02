TUV Rheinland Appoints Arun Deshpande as New India MD

TUV Rheinland, a global leader in independent technical services announced the appointment of Mr. Arun Deshpande as Managing Director for India operations. As part of his new role, Mr. Deshpande will lead the management team and will be responsible for project execution, innovative solutioning, implementing business growth strategies, overseeing company growth and expansion in the Indian market. Mr. Deshpande will be replacing Mr. Thomas Fuhrmann who is taking up a new assignment within the TUV Rheinland Group. Announcing the leadership appointment, Mr. Benedikt Anselm ann, Regional Executive Vice President – IMEA and Regional Stream Manager Industrial Services – IMEA said, "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Arun Deshpande as Managing Director for TUV Rheinland India. Mr. Deshpande is an industry veteran and we are confident that his track record of a customer-centric approach, focus on people, and successful team-work, coupled with deep business knowledge, will propel TUV Rheinland India to higher success." Mr. Deshpande brings with him over four decades of rich and diverse international experience in the TIC industry and has worn multiple hats in varied leadership roles that have driven the organization's strategic objectives across geographies. Since the establishment of TUV Rheinland in India in 1996, this is the first time an Indian takes over as the Managing Director. With his vast experience in the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) industry, Mr. Arun Deshpande is poised to propel the company's cross-sectoral growth by leveraging diverse market opportunities.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Arun Deshpande said, "Companies need to be nimble, take swift action and offer the most relevant services to our customers and the current pandemic has driven home this important point. As India acclimatizes to the new reality in the new normal, TUV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life." He added, "I am truly inspired by the work TUV Rheinland has been delivering over the last 150 years globally and I look forward to driving the next phase of growth for the business and contributing to its success. I would like to thank the leadership and the Board for this opportunity." For more information, please click here to read more. Prior to taking on the position of Managing Director – TUV Rheinland India, Mr. Arun Deshpande served as Managing Director for SGS, Canada.

