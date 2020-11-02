Left Menu
Development News Edition

PhonePe hits 250 mn user mark, registers 925 mn transactions in October

It had also launched its 'Switch' platform that allows customers can place orders on over 220 apps including Ola, Myntra, IRCTC, Goibibo, RedBus and Oyo. PhonePe is accepted at 13 million merchant outlets across 500 cities nationally..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 12:49 IST
PhonePe hits 250 mn user mark, registers 925 mn transactions in October
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Flipkart-owned fintech platform PhonePe on Monday said it has crossed the 250 million registered user milestone. The company reported over 100 million monthly active users (MAU) and 2.3 billion app sessions in October, a statement said. "PhonePe had a record month in October, processing 925 million transactions - its highest so far - with an annual TPV (total payment volume) run rate of USD 277 billion. PhonePe also processed 835 million UPI transactions in October, for a market leading share of over 40 per cent," it added.

Sameer Nigam, CEO and founder of PhonePe, said the company has set a target of crossing 500 million registered users by December 2022. "In line with our brand ethos of 'Karte Ja. Badhte Ja', we continue to launch new and innovative products for every strata of Indian society, as well as enable digital payment acceptance across every merchant in every village and town in India," he added. PhonePe - which competes with the likes of Paytm, MobiKwik and Google Pay - allows users to send and receive money, recharge mobile and make utility payments as well as buy gold and make investments. It had also launched its 'Switch' platform that allows customers can place orders on over 220 apps including Ola, Myntra, IRCTC, Goibibo, RedBus and Oyo.

PhonePe is accepted at 13 million merchant outlets across 500 cities nationally..

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Chitrakoot-Banda range IG tests positive for COVID-19

Chitrakoot-Banda zone Inspector General of Police, Satyanarain, has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on MondayAll those deputed at the IGs residence and office are being tested. On Sunday 26 people, including IG Satyanarain, we...

Baba of Delhi dhaba files cheating complaint against YouTuber whose video highlighted his plight

By Joymala Bagchi Octogenarian Kanta Prasad, owner of now-famous Baba ka Dhaba, has registered a complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, who highlighted the poor condition of his eatery through a YouTube video, and his associates for alleg...

Oscar-nominated producer Charles Gordon dies at 73

Oscar-nominated producer Charles Gordon has succumbed to cancer in Los Angeles. He was 73. Gordon has produced films such as Field of Dreams, Die Hard, October Sky and Waterworld.He has even shared an Oscar nomination with older brother and...

UP: Woman set on fire by son, wife, his in-laws

A woman was allegedly set afire on Monday by her son, daughter-in-law and others in Jalalabad area over a family dispute, police said. Ratna Devi 58 was set ablaze by her son Akash Gupta, his wife Deep Shikha and Akashs parents-in-law, Supe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020