Mexico's C3ntro Telecom furthers relationship with Tejas Networks for upgrade of its High Speed Optical Backbone Network

Tejas Networks [BSE: 540595] [ NSE: TEJASNET] today announced that C3ntro Telecom, a leading wholesale carrier based in Mexico, has chosen to expand existing partnership with Tejas Networks for the upgrade of its high-speed Backbone and Broadband network. Based in Mexico City, with coverage in major cities, C3ntro Telecom is the operator of choice for advanced data connectivity, international voice and SMS. C3ntro will deploy Tejas' multi-terabit TJ1600 OTN/DWDM products to enhance bandwidth capacity on their optical backbone network to meet the massive surge in data center interconnect, broadband traffic from Work from Home (WFH), Video-on-Demand (VOD) and online learning. Broadband is a key growth segment in Mexico's telecoms market. With a population of 129 million, there is significant pent-up demand for fiber and mobile broadband services in the country. C3ntro Telecom is playing a vital role in providing high speed voice and data connectivity for residential and enterprise customers in Mexico, USA and LATAM.

Mr Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks said, "We are pleased to expand our partnership with C3ntro Telecom. We are delighted that we have been selected by C3ntro to deploy our optical transport products across all major metros in Mexico, to build a scalable and flexible fiber-optic network infrastructure." Mr Simon Masri, CEO at C3ntro Telecom said "We are happy to select Tejas for our next phase of network expansion. Starting with our first MPLS-TP/PTN deployment from Mexico City to Dallas in 2018, to recently fortifying our core network with 100G OTN/DWDM, Tejas' pay-as-you-grow solution has been the right approach for our network expansion. Tejas products have stood the test of time in providing consistent high availability with an SLA of 99.999%, enabling highly reliable service delivery to other tier-1 international carriers using our platform." Mr Shirish Purohit, Head of Sales at Tejas Networks added, "We highly value our partnership with C3ntro. They have been able to quickly deliver new services with our software-defined hardware product architecture that supports flexibility of hardware to configure diverse services on the same platform with seamless upgrades to higher capacities." About Tejas Networks Limited Tejas Networks designs, develops and sells high-performance and cost-competitive networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas products utilize programmable, software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base that delivers seamless upgrades of new features and technology standards. Tejas Networks is ranked among top-10 suppliers in the global optical aggregation segment and has filed over 349 patents. For more information, visit Tejas Networks at http://www.tejasnetworks.com or contact Investor Relations: ir@tejasnetworks.com Attn: Mr. Santosh Kesavan: skeshavan@tejasnetworks.com Phone: +91-80-41794600 About C3ntro Telecom C3NTRO Telecom is an international carrier with 25 years of unparalleled experience supplying voice, SMS and data services to carriers around the world. C3NTRO is the operator of choice for advanced international voice and data connectivity backed by reliable, state-of-the-art global network, with more than 300 direct interconnects and in-country partners worldwide. C3ntro has deployed more than 1200km in Mexico's newest high-fiber count Metropolitan Area Network in 9 Tier-1 Cities with redundant metro Rings. With over 25 POP´s located in Mexico and USA, fully interconnected with all the Mexican operators, connecting all major data centers in Mexico and connecting over 150 corporate buildings and over 500 on-net buildings, expanding into tier 1 and tier 2 cities in 2021.

For more information, visit C3ntro Telecom at https://www.c3ntro.mx/ or contact Mr. Leon Andrievsky CTO and Data Services Director E-mail: leon@c3ntro.com SAFE HARBOUR Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements due to risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, our ability to successfully implement our strategy and our growth and expansion plans, technological changes, our exposure to market risks, general economic and political conditions in India which have an impact on our business activities or investments, changes in the laws and regulations that apply to the industry in which the Company operates. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company. PWR PWR.