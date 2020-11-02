Left Menu
Development News Edition

In recovery race, Europe's wealthy north spend big

In the meantime, national differences prevail. Brussels-based think tank Bruegel puts the total amount of outright, non-repayable support Germany has been able to offer its companies and citizens at 8.3% of its economic output - not far short of the 9.1% figure in the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 15:59 IST
In recovery race, Europe's wealthy north spend big
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

With the pandemic having pushed any talk of austerity to the sidelines, the race is on in Europe to spend its economies out of recession and back to some semblance of normality.

While the total cash being thrown at the challenge amounts to trillions of euros, that masks deep national differences between the amount and type of aid on offer. In short, the rich north is able to prop up essential parts of the economy with cash that will never have to be paid back while the poorer south is more reliant on providing short-term relief in the form loans and temporary tax holidays.

To be sure, the purpose of the European Union's 750-billion-euro joint recovery fund is to iron out such differences and make sure the wealth gap doesn't get larger. But that money will only become available from next year, and even then only slowly. In the meantime, national differences prevail.

Brussels-based think tank Bruegel puts the total amount of outright, non-repayable support Germany has been able to offer its companies and citizens at 8.3% of its economic output - not far short of the 9.1% figure in the United States. That includes 100 billion euros to recapitalise and buy stakes in companies affected by coronavirus, 23.5 billion in wage subsidies for those working on reduced hours, and 18 billion in direct grants to small companies in greatest need.

Contrast that with the far less generous amounts on offer in the economies that were at the centre of the 2009 sovereign debt crisis: Portugal's direct stimulus aid totals just 2.5% of output, Greece's 3.1%, Spain's 3.7% and Italy's 3.4%. For an interactive version of the above graphic see https://tmsnrt.rs/3jTsUP7

Rome offered a massive 220 billion-plus euros worth of moratoriums on the loans and mortgages of small companies - but as things stand, come end-January they will have to carry on where they left off with loans just as big as before. Madrid faces a similar dilemma. The government there backed credits of 140 billion euros to businesses and banks negotiated grace periods with companies on repayment schedules. But as those grace periods start to run out, concerns are rising of a wave of bankruptcies and Spain is seeking to offer more help.

Friday's news of a much stronger-than-expected rebound in the eurozone economy in the third quarter therefore only tells half of the story - coming before a second wave of infections took hold in October and with even the poorest economies still benefiting from state support. As new restrictions start to hit activity, the bleakest could be yet to come.

(Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Oil drops as lockdowns widen and U.S. election looms

Oil prices fell on Monday on worries that widening coronavirus lockdowns in Europe would weaken fuel demand while concerns remain over potential turbulence resulting from this weeks U.S. presidential election. Brent crude was down 80 cents,...

Durgapur Barrage lock gate crisis: DVC to reduce power generation

The Damodar Valley Corporation has decided to regulate power generation upto 1000 MW in a power plant in West Bengal due to water scarcity, following damage to a lock gate of the Durgapur Barrage, an official said on Monday. The DVC will st...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A wave of COVID curbs has prompted resistance across Europe, with the right-wing British politician who helped force a referendum on Brexit harnessing popular anger at a new lockdown by recasting his Brexit Party under a new banner.DEATHS A...

GE Power India to supply NOx reduction system to NTPC's Barauni thermal power plant

GE Power India on Monday said it has received a letter of award to supply NOx reduction system worth Rs 12.78 crore to NTPCs Barauni thermal power plant. The project will help the power plant comply with the governments initiative to reduce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020