Sany India Sets A New Precedent in the Industry

Sany’s timely financial support resulted in a three-pronged effect on their dealers who were able to sustain their business, retain their manpower, and bounce back with full force when markets reopened. Sany’s efforts in providing substantial financial support to dealers demonstrate its commitment to help the partners in difficult times/by putting values ahead of profit.

02-11-2020
Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Sany India a leading manufacturer of construction equipment & heavy machinery, have set a new example of leading from the front. The company has taken a slew of measures to help its partners sail through the pandemic with ease. Sany India helped all its 35 dealers steer through the challenging phase by implementing multiple initiatives to sustain and improve the cash flow for the dealer partners. This included an extension of credit period on all the receivables against supply of construction equipment & its spare parts, extended warranty support to customers and helping the dealers with salary support for around 1100 plus employees who were on the dealer pay role across India & South Asia during the Pandemic. Sany's timely financial support resulted in a three-pronged effect on their dealers who were able to sustain their business, retain their manpower, and bounce back with full force when markets reopened. This helped in mitigating the impact of the lockdown once the markets reopened. Sany India has always believed the dealers to be its pillars of growth and these actions have reaffirmed the faith of dealer partners in the brand. Sany's efforts in providing substantial financial support to dealers demonstrate its commitment to help the partners in difficult times/by putting values ahead of profit. Speaking on this Mr. Deepak Garg, Managing Director, Sany India & South Asia said, "I feel we have channelized the financial robustness of our company in the right direction by helping our dealers in their times of need. Our judicious support has helped all our dealers combat this crisis without the fear of an imminent shutdown of their business. COVID has taught us that if we support each other during difficult times, we emerge as a stronger and a more committed workforce." He further added that, "At Sany India, we also ensured that pandemic does not affect our employees in any possible way." It will be pertinent to mention here that when most of the companies across the world are forced to lay off their employees Sany India stands apart by announcing promotions and increments. The company's strong financial standing can be attributed to its long-term focus on localization and R&D efforts coupled with the resolve to provide Top Class Quality in each piece of equipment that it manufactures. The time during the lockdown was ingeniously utilized for strengthening its ties with customers & financiers, multiple trainings and development to upskill its workforce and fast tracking the development of new products and localization initiatives.

To provide round the clock customer service, Sany India has set up a toll-free number 1800209337 all queries related to sales and service. For more information, please visit www.sany.in.

About Sany India Sany India was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany India invested more than INR 500 crore to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in four Business verticals viz: Excavator, Heavy Equipment, Concrete Machinery, and Renewable Energy. Presently, Sany India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more. The company has already established a strong network of around 35 dealers across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. Sany has more than 14000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India's focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth. Image 1: Sany India - Pune Plant Image 2: Sany India - Pune Plant PWR PWR

