Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: MSRTC staff complain of worms in food, probe ordered

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Monday ordered a probe after frontline staff staying at a hotel in Mumbai complained of worms in food packers served for dinner.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 16:51 IST
Mumbai: MSRTC staff complain of worms in food, probe ordered
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Monday ordered a probe after frontline staff staying at a hotel in Mumbai complained of worms in food packers served for dinner. A group of 350 drivers and conductors of the state-run transport body from Kolhapur and Sindhudurg, who are operating vehicles for BMC-run BEST, have been put up at a hotel in the northern suburb of Malad and they have claimed the rice served to them on Sunday night had worms, officials said.

"The incident is being probed. Officials have been asked to visit the place and submit a report," an MSRTC spokesperson said, adding fresh food was arranged immediately after the complaint was brought to the notice of authorities. "The contractor has been given a warning," he added.

Meanwhile, sources said the staff have complained about poor quality food earlier as well and have demanded daily allowance in place of food packets. They said MSRTC, with a fleet of some 18,000 buses and one lakh employees, was considering the demand.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad Airport launches COVID-19 test facility for international passsengers

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Monday launched an on-site coronavirus testing laboratory, giving travellers the added facility for a safe journey, As per the government mandate, international passengers on arrival have to c...

CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine triggers immune response in Phase I trial

CureVacs experimental COVID-19 vaccine triggered an immune response in humans, it said on Monday, putting the German biotech company on track to start mass testing this year as the race to end the pandemic heats up. We are very encouraged b...

Oil drops as lockdowns widen and U.S. election looms

Oil prices fell on Monday on worries that widening coronavirus lockdowns in Europe would weaken fuel demand while concerns remain over potential turbulence resulting from this weeks U.S. presidential election. Brent crude was down 80 cents,...

Durgapur Barrage lock gate crisis: DVC to reduce power generation

The Damodar Valley Corporation has decided to regulate power generation upto 1000 MW in a power plant in West Bengal due to water scarcity, following damage to a lock gate of the Durgapur Barrage, an official said on Monday. The DVC will st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020