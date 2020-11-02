Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonalika Records Highest Ever Deliveries with 19,000 Tractors in October'20

On the back of unprecedented growth experienced in the first half of the current fiscal, Sonalika Tractors, one of India's leading tractor manufacturer and the No.1 Exports brand from India, has clocked a record delivery of 19,000 tractors in a month and 15,218 in production in Oct 2020 - Highest ever done by the company in a month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 17:09 IST
Sonalika Records Highest Ever Deliveries with 19,000 Tractors in October'20
Sonalika Dealership. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the back of unprecedented growth experienced in the first half of the current fiscal, Sonalika Tractors, one of India's leading tractor manufacturer and the No.1 Exports brand from India, has clocked a record delivery of 19,000 tractors in a month and 15,218 in production in Oct 2020 - Highest ever done by the company in a month. "We have created magnificent history together by delivering 19,000 Sonalika Tractors and 10,018 Rotavators, making it highest ever retail across India in October'20, the beginning of festive season. Our domestic tractor billing growth is 13.3 per cent which is much higher than industry growth (est.7.5 per cent). Our Cumulative billing (Apr- Oct'20) growth of 28.7 per cent is highest in tractor industry," said Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, while sharing his thoughts on this overwhelming response.

"We prepared ourselves over last 6 months to win the season and we are thankful to our farmers for the overwhelming response to our tractors and rotavators. Our wide tractor portfolio spanning 20-120 HP range and along with over 70 plus implements range is very well accepted by farmers as the range immensely helps in enhancing farm productivity," said Raman Mittal. "Our recently launched premium tractor series Tiger has been very well accepted and appreciated for its European Design and Best in Class Performance. Sikandar DLX, the upgraded series of our flagship brand Sikander, been gaining appreciation from farmers and has lived up to its promise 10 Deluxe Khoobiyan, which offers a unique blend of Style coupled with superior performance and comfort. The customised tractors series viz Mahabali and Chhatrapati are designed to meet customized regional farming requirements. Collectively, the four next generation tractor models are expected to contribute close to 20-25 per cent of our overall sales and thus contribute significantly in leading the farm mechanisation drive in the country," he said.

"Despite the highest ever production, we witnessed stock out situation across our depots and dealerships. However, we are gearing up to meet the growing demand and will be ready with tractors for Dhanteras/Diwali deliveries. We remain committed to drive farm prosperity across the globe with our best-in-class quality products," he added. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

HDFC Q2 net profit declines by 28 per cent

Housing Development Finance Corporations HDFC net profit for the July-September second quarter of 2020-2021 dropped by 28 per cent, a company statement showed here on Monday. The housing finance provider clocked profit after tax of Rs 2,870...

Motor racing-Hamilton consoles Russell after Imola mistake

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton led Formula One drivers past and present in consoling George Russell after a costly error in Sundays Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The Williams driver had been heading for a long-awaited first top 10 fin...

GST shortfall: Centre to transfer Rs 6,000 cr to 16 states, 3 UTs

The Finance Ministry on Monday said it will transfer Rs 6,000 crore as the second tranche of GST compensation shortfall to 16 states and 3 Union Territories -- including Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, Puducherry and Delhi. The Centre had on Oct...

Hyderabad Airport launches COVID-19 test facility for international passsengers

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Monday launched an on-site coronavirus testing laboratory, giving travellers the added facility for a safe journey, As per the government mandate, international passengers on arrival have to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020