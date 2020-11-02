UK airline easyJet uncertain on full-year results date

UK airline easyJet uncertain on full-year results dateReuters | London | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 17:34 IST
British airline easyJet said the date of its full-year results was not confirmed, having said in its last statement on 8 October that they would be published on 17 November.
"The date of reporting our full-year results is not currently confirmed. We will update the market once a date has been confirmed," an easyJet spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday.
Also Read: British midcaps rise on optimism over Brexit-trade deal
- READ MORE ON:
- British