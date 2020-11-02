Left Menu
Telangana-AP inter-state bus services resume after 7 months

Hyderabad, Nov 2 (PTI): After a gap of over seven months, inter-state bus services between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh resumed on Monday as officials of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation and its AP counterpart came to an understanding and signed a MoU, a senior TSRTC official said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:21 IST
Telangana-AP inter-state bus services resume after 7 months
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

After a gap of over seven months, inter-state bus services between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh resumed on Monday as officials of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation and its AP counterpart came to an understanding and signed a MoU, a senior TSRTC official said. The bus services between the states were suspended in March due to the nationwide lockdown to contain coronavirus.

Though passenger transport by the TSRTC to other states began in September, it was not resumed with Andhra Pradesh owing to deadlock on some contentious issues such as number of kilometres to be plied by each corporation in the other state. "Bus services began as both the corporations (TSRTC and APSRTC) signed MoU," the official said.

As per the MoU, TSRTC will ply 1.61 lakh km in AP with 826 buses, while Andhra Pradesh will run almost the same length with 638 vehicles in its neighbouring state, a press release from the TSRTC said.

