ICICI Bank shares jump over 6 pc as Q2 profit zooms to record high

Shares of ICICI Bank on Monday jumped over 6 per cent after the company reported an over four-fold jump in consolidated net profit for September quarter. The stock gained 6.25 per cent to close at Rs 417.10 on BSE. During the day, it rose by 7.71 per cent to Rs 422.85.

On NSE, it jumped 6.32 per cent to settle at Rs 417.45. The company's market valuation rose by Rs 16,956.84 crore to Rs 2,87,667.84 crore.

In volume terms, 24.89 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 7 crore on NSE. ICICI Bank on Saturday reported an over four-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,882 crore for the second quarter driven largely by core income growth and lesser provisions for the pandemic-related impact. In the year-ago quarter, the profit stood at Rs 1,131 crore.